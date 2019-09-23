If there's one thing audiences can take away from A Million Little Things, it's the reminder that life is full of plenty of ups and downs. There's only been one season of the ABC drama so far, but already audiences have watched its characters deal with enough big life changes to last a lifetime rather than just one year. The series returns for Season 2 this week, so it's time to catch up on everything that went down last season. What happened to Rome in A Million Little Things Season 1? The character faced a lot of challenges.

Season 1 of A Million Little Things began with the death of Jon (Ron Livingston) and its effects on his friends and family. Jon committed suicide, and the mystery of his reasons for it carry through all of the first season. But, there's almost another suicide in the first episode of the series: Rome's. When audiences first met Rome (Romany Malco), he was about to swallow a fist-full of pills. He probably would have gone through with his plans to overdose had he not been interrupted by a call from Gary (James Roday), telling him that Jon had died. Rome was in a pretty dark place when he was first introduced, and A Million Little Things Season 1 follows his journey to seek treatment for depression.

ABC on YouTube

Rome and his wife Regina (Christina Moses) had a seemingly perfect life together before the start of the series. But once Rome started reexamining his life, he made some big changes. He decided to quit his job as a TV commercial director to focus on writing and producing his own screenplays. When Rome left one of his screenplays in a hospital waiting room, he met a teenager named PJ (Chandler Riggs) and sparks a friendship with him. But, PJ turned out to have a deeper connection to Jon's past and the mysteries surrounding his death.

Meanwhile, Rome sought psychological help from his friend Maggie (Allison Miller). Even though Maggie is a therapist, she referred Rome to another doctor so there would be no conflict of interest in his treatment. Rome began taking medication to treat his depression, but he also had to deal with the subsequent side effects and the challenge of explaining his illness to his stern father.

At the end of Season 1, Rome and Regina were faced with one more challenge that will likely be a big part of their story in Season 2. The couple had never planned to have children, but Rome started to feel differently. While they were car shopping, Rome considered if they should buy a car that would be suitable for a baby, and Regina was not on the same page as him.

Malco explained to TVLine:

As much as he wants a baby, there’s still a part of him that’s trying on the concept. So it’s not an immediate thing. There’s a lot of doubt in Rome, the way that I chose to play him, whether or not he actually will be able to handle it, whether or not he’d be able to keep himself together enough to father a child.

When A Million Little Things returns, it will likely pick up with Rome and Regina trying to grapple with the possibility of expanding their family.

Season 2 of A Million Little Things premieres at 9:01 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 26, on ABC.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. You can also reach out to the Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 or the Trevor Lifeline at 1-866-488-7386, or to your local suicide crisis center.