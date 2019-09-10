It's fall TV season, and that means one thing: It's time to try to remember everything that happened last season. After all, it's been a long summer away from everyone's favorite characters, and so some refreshers are necessary for audiences to get ready to dive back into those characters' lives. That's especially true for a show like A Million Little Things, which has nearly a million different characters all with different stories to follow. One of those characters is Gary, who went through a whole lot of change over the course of the first season. What happened to Gary in A Million Little Things Season 1? He grew up a lot.

When audiences are first introduced Gary Mendez (James Roday) in the first episode of A Million Little Things, he's a sarcastic, guarded womanizer. His breast cancer is in remission (men can get breast cancer too, he likes to remind everyone) and he likes to use his cancer support group as a place to meet and sleep with women. That's exactly what he does when he meets Maggie Bloom (Allison Miller) in the pilot episode. They sleep together in the bathroom of the support group. But what could have been just another fling for Gary turns into something way more serious. Maggie accompanies Gary to the funeral of his best friend Jon Dixon (Ron Livingston) and quickly becomes ingrained in their circle of friends.

ABC/Jack Rowand

Once Gary and Allison start spending more and more time together, Gary realizes that he has some real feelings for her. Not only is a serious relationship new territory for Gary, but it's further complicated by the fact that Maggie's cancer has returned. But, that just serves as another way for Gary to prove his love for Maggie. He pledges to stay by her side and help her fight her disease, even when Maggie herself thinks it's time to give up. The old Gary would have never been so committed to a partner. But, the Gary that audiences come to know and love in Season 1 of A Million Little Things is totally dedicated to Maggie. He even gets in a fight (and then makes up) with Maggie's mom Patricia (Melora Hardin) in an effort to prove how much he cares.

While Gary is focused on his blossoming relationship with Maggie, he's also taking care of lots of other people. After Jon dies, Gary steps in to help take care of his family. He helps Jon's widow Delilah (Stéphanie Szostak) with her kids Sophie (Lizzy Green) and Danny (Chance Hurstfield). Gary is even the first person Danny comes out to as gay, and Gary shows off his sensitive, caring side by giving Danny his full support.

At the end of Season 1, after Maggie's finished her latest round of cancer treatment, she discovers that her cancer has entered remission. That means that she and Gary will be entering a new stage of their relationship in Season 2: A stage that doesn't revolve around cancer treatment. Series creator DJ Nash talked to Entertainment Weekly about Gary and Maggie and said:

Through the season, we see them struggle with each other, pledging to be together forever even if they don’t know how long forever is. Well, now cancer is gone and the whole way we’ve known each other has been cancer. So we will see this couple struggle to define themselves independent of cancer and the fact that they’re dealing with their own survivor’s guilt for similar reasons — and for different reasons.

Gary grew a lot over the course of Season 1, so now fans will have to wait and see if all that growth sticks in the new episodes. Season 2 of A Million Little Things premieres Thursday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.