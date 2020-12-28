Now that the year is almost over, it's time to shift gears to the upcoming festivities — and accompanying new treats — coming in 2021. First up: `Hershey's new Valentine's Day and Easter candy offerings, which include Reese's Cups with a marshmallow twist and Hershey's Kisses with meltaway centers. If you're looking for a new go-to candy, check out Hershey's 2021 lineup.

Hershey's unveiled its Valentine's Day and Easter candy collections on Monday, Dec. 28, and the seasonal treats are rolling out in stores where Hershey's products are sold as of publication. The new treats will be available into the new year while supplies last. And if you're totally over peppermint bark and holiday cookies, you'll be pumped to get your hands on a bunch of new goodies. OK, let's get into it.

Hershey's Valentine's Day Candy Collection

You can kick off Valentine's Day with new treats like Hershey’s Kisses Meltaway Roses, which features the classic milk chocolate shell you know and love from Kisses, but with a new meltaway chocolate center, for a super decadent treat. You can buy a 9-ounce bag for $3.69.

To keep the new treats going, gift an edible rose to your partner or BFF with Reese’s Peanut Butter Rose, which features a classic peanut butter-filled chocolate, but in the shape of — you guessed it — a large rose. A 3.9-ounce pack, which comes with a single rose, costs $3.79. Give your Galentine's Day crew the cutest holiday treat with Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bear, which is an adorable milk chocolate bar in the shape of a bear hugging a heart. A 5-ounce pack costs $4.39. With Reese’s Big Box O’ Love, you can treat yourself (because, why not?) to 20 of the brand's classic peanut butter cups, and it'll cost you $9.99 for a 14-ounce pack.

Show your love this season with Hershey’s Hugs and Kisses Heart Box, which comes with an assortment of classic milk chocolate Kisses as well as milk chocolate and white creme Hugs, which have a chocolate center. A 6.5-ounce pack will cost you $5.09.

Last year's fan-favorite goodies are also making a comeback, which means you'll be able to get your hands on Hershey’s Lava Cake Kisses, Reese’s Peanut Butter Hearts, and Kit Kat Raspberry Creme.

Hershey's Easter Candy Collection

Once spring arrives, Hershey's Easter collection also has a whole slew of new offerings. To start, there are Reese’s Mallow-Top Peanut Butter Cups, which feature the classic milk chocolate bottom and peanut butter center, but it's topped with a new marshmallow-flavored creme — it's basically like a fluffernetter in candy form. You can buy a 9.6-ounce snack size pack for $3.79, a 1.2-ounce regular for 99 cents, or a 2.4-ounce king size for $1.59.

For chocolate purists, there's Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Pip Bunny, which features the brand's classic milk chocolate bar in an adorable bunny form. To add to the fun, you can even break off mini Hershey's bars, aka pips, on the bunny's ears. A 4.25-ounce box sells for $4.39.

Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Build-A-Bunny is a tasty edible activity. It includes milk chocolate bars in different designs that you can put together to build your own Easter Bunny. A 4-ounce bag will cost you $1.49.

To stay refreshed after your sweets, try Ice Breakers new Strawberry Lemonade Duckling Stay. It's the brand's ice cube sugar-free gum but with a strawberry-lemonade twist that'll make each bite burst with sweet and sour flavor. The cute duck packaging especially makes it a must-have for your Easter baskets. A 2.6-ounce bottle is selling for $3.39.

There are also a bunch of iconic Easter candies making a comeback this year, including Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs, Kit Kat Lemon Crisp, Reese’s Peanut Butter Unboxed Bunny, Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Unboxed Bunny, Reese’s Pieces Shake N’ Break, and Cadbury Creme Egg. With all these new and returning offerings, it's looking like the sweetest season yet.

When you head to the store to pick up your candies, make sure to follow the store's coronavirus guidelines, as well as guidance for running errands from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11. The CDC recommends avoiding unnecessary trips, and if you do go out, wear a face mask, keep your distance, and wash or sanitize your hands after leaving the store. You should also not go out if you're feeling sick.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.