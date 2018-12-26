Christmas may have just wrapped up, but already retailers are skipping ahead past the New Year's holidays and moving right into Valentine's Day. If you're still sipping eggnog and have no idea what I'm talking about, allow me to introduce you to these Lava Cake Hershey's Kisses for Valentine's Day. This particular flavor of Hershey's Kisses is a dark chocolate lover's dream come to life. How do I know this? Well, I love dark chocolate more than milk chocolate. Here's where you can get a bag for yourself (or your BFF).

The year isn't over yet but stores are beginning to clear out the holiday garb and bring in all sorts of goodies for Valentine's Day 2019, including decadent bags of Lava Cake Hershey's Kisses, according to Bustle. Elite Daily reached out to Hershey's for more information on the Lava Cake Hershey's Kisses and whether they're a new offering for Valentine's Day 2019, but did not hear back at the time of publication. This flavor seems to be new, but I could be wrong. Either way, I'm happy about this creation. The Hershey's Kiss flavor is inspired by Molten Chocolate cake for a dreamy bite. So, what exactly is the Hershey's Lava Cake Kisses made of? The outside shell is made from Hershey's chocolate and the inside of each Lava Cake Kisses is filled with a gooey chocolate center for a totally delicious snack.

I was able to find the delectable chocolatey treats on Walmart.com, but these particular Hershey Kisses can't be ordered online, per the Walmart website. A 9-ounce bag of Lava Cake Hershey's Kisses costs $2.98, according to Walmart. I still have tons of Christmas cookies to gobble up, so I'll be waiting to get a bag of these for myself. If you really want to try the Lava Cake Hershey's Kisses, you will have to visit your local Walmart (or check other similar stores that also sell different kinds of Hershey's Kisses).

Each Lava Cake Hershey's Kiss is wrapped in brown foil and is adorned with several different shades of pink hearts. Of course, there's the signature tag that indicates what flavor of Hershey's Kiss it is. The Lava Cake Kisses come with a dark brown tag sticking out of the top, so you can mix and match your Hershey Kisses for Valentine's Day.

Lava cake, which you probably also know as molten chocolate cake, is served hot with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top. The outside of the dessert is a chocolate cake and the inside is filled with a liquid chocolate center. Hershey's is doing this cake justice with it's Lava Cake-flavored Kisses.

Hershey's Kisses are dangerous for me because I can't have just one. I at least need a small handful to make it worth it. I've got a candy dish in the entryway of my home, right by the front door. With friends and family constantly stopping by and taking a few Hershey Kisses for the road, I'm quite confident that one bag won't be enough for me or my household, because OMG, these look so good.