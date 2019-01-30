As the Patriots head to the Super Bowl for the 10th time (!!!) this year, all eyes are on tight end Rob Gronkowski (aka Gronk) and his team. But what I care about the most, obviously, is Gronk’s adorable relationship with his longtime girlfriend Camille Kostek. You may have seen their selfies and mushy posts all over Instagram, and if Camille Kostek, Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, looks familiar to you, there’s a surprising reason why.

Gronk’s relationship timeline has been… well, complicated, to say the least. But he seems to be in it for the long haul with Kostek, as evidenced by their public appearances and flirty comments about one another. They were first reported as an item in 2015, after Kostek had spent two years as a Patriots cheerleader. Since then, they’ve been finding a way to fit in time together amidst their two very busy schedules.

While the two have been coy about sharing the details of their relationship, all signs point toward them being a serious item. It’s super cute, and we’re likely to see Kostek cheering on her boo on the sidelines on Feb. 3. The blonde beauty has a long history with the football star, and she’s also a star in her own right.

Kostek is a well-known model who recently appeared in Sports Illustrated’s 2018 swimsuit edition. She called the opportunity a "dream" and has spoken up about how she hopes to empower models with curves in an industry that often puts the focus on one very specific body type. Kostek has done work for brands like Benrus, and it's safe to say her modeling career is blowing up these past few years.

She also has experience as a journalist, having done on-camera work as a correspondent for Dirty Water Media. She hosted the red carpet for the 2018 Maxim Hot 100 event back in July, and back when she was in school at Eastern Connecticut State University, she anchored for her university’s news broadcast.

It’s unclear whether the two began dating while Kostek was working as a cheerleader for Gronk’s team (although she has denied this to Fox News), but the rumors have certainly been juicy in the past about their on-again-off-again status. Kostek told the New York Post in 2017, “I’ve quickly learned that everyone has their own two cents, and I just kind of let that stuff roll and let the people talk.” She expressed gratitude for Gronk’s support of her and said the two were still together and having fun. Since then, she's been pretty public on Twitter and Instagram about their relationship.

And from the looks of their recent Instagram posts, they’re doing just as well as ever. We can’t wait to see this couple at the big game, where Gronkowski will be playing tight end for the Patriots as they take on the Los Angeles Rams. With Maroon 5 and Travis Scott doing the halftime show, it's guaranteed to be a good time — not to mention we will hopefully get another glimpse into Gronkowski and Kostek's long-time love!