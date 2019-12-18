Falling in love with someone usually takes more than sharing a favorite band or thinking they have a cute butt. Dozens of factors contribute to attraction, and believe it or not, they don't all have to do with looks. (I know, right? Great personalities matter, too.) However, based on your zodiac sign, the reason why you fall in love sometimes boils down to one irresistible quality. Your sign can't tell you whether you're into strong hands or nice legs, but it might just influence that "it" factor you tend to look for in a potential partner.

Oftentimes, the person you fall for offers something that fulfills your needs. If you're a foodie, you might fall for someone who always wants to check out new restaurants. If you're a homebody, your ideal partner might like to Netflix and chill just as much as you do. Falling in love can be as simple as finding someone who complements your quirks and habits, and of course, those quirks and habits can vary dramatically based on your zodiac sign. If you're wondering what exactly gives you heart-eyes, it may just be one of these enticing factors that makes people born under your zodiac sign feel seen and loved.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Sense Of Humor blackCAT/E+/Getty Images Aquarians are quirky (read: weirdos), and not everyone is going to "get" them. That's why it's pretty magical when someone thinks their jokes are funny, their random observations are clever, and their infinite knowledge of useless facts is cute. This sign appreciates nothing more than a great sense of humor, and nothing could be more attractive than someone who shares their eclectic sensibilities.

Pisces (Feb. 19 to March 20): Chivalry Pisceans are total romantics, and nothing sweeps them off their feet quite like some old-fashioned chivalry. This sign tends to spend much of their time in a fantasy land, so when they encounter a person who pulls out their chair, opens their car door, and brings them flowers, they're sure to feel smitten. What could be better than having their fairytale dreams come to life?

Aries (March 21 to April 19): Confidence Aries are infinitely confident, so it shouldn't be surprising that the thing that attracts them the most to another person is a strong sense of self. It doesn't matter if a person isn't conventionally attractive — as long as that person knows their worth, an Aries is hooked. It's even hotter when that confident individual plays hard to get, because this sign loves a challenge.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): Generosity Taureans tend to be a bit materialistic, and winning one over often involves some lavish gifts. While a Taurus' ideal partner is usually someone who's successful (i.e. filthy rich), they can be wooed by anyone who's generous enough to take them out to fancy dinners and buy them thoughtful presents. Money can't buy love — except when it comes to this sign.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20): Decision-Making Skills DaniloAndjus/E+/Getty Images Geminis literally can't make up their mind about anything, but here is what they do know for sure: Someone who always says what's on their mind is hot. This precarious sign may be totally outgoing and free spirited, but sometimes they need someone who can actually make a decision. As a result, Geminis are total suckers for people who know what they want.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22): Kindness Cancers are big-hearted and sensitive, and the quickest way to win their heart is with kindness. This sign doesn't appreciate games, but they never get tired of thoughtful gestures and sweet little gifts. If there's anyone who will fall head over heels for handwritten cards and homemade goodies, it's a Cancer.

Leo (July 23 to Aug. 22): Flattery Leos usually feel pretty self-assured, but they still love being reminded of their awesomeness as often as possible. For them, the best kind of partner is one who will gush over how great their hair looks and how hot their outfit is without having to be asked. Tell a Leo how wonderful they are, and they will love you for life.

Virgo (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Adaptability Virgos have a reputation for being a bit stuck in their ways, so anyone who tries to push them out of their comfort zone probably isn't going to last. What this sign really loves is someone who adapts to their rules rather than trying to fight them. When you respect a Virgo's routine, you're sure to win their heart.

Libra (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Optimism AleksandarGeorgiev/E+/Getty Images Libras seek balance and order in all things, so when someone brings negative energy into the room, it tends to kill a Libra's vibe. This good-natured sign likes people who can maintain peace and harmony, and a Libra can't help but fall for a person whose glass is always half-full. Optimism is contagious, and for Libras, it's simply irresistible.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Flirtation Scorpios are the sex-loving sign of the zodiac, and for them, chemistry has to do with more than shared interests and good conversations. When Scorpios fall in love, it's usually because the sexual tension is palpable and the flirtation is off the charts. The people who have best chance wooing a Scorpio: the ones who can flirt like pros.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Athleticism Sagittarians are spontaneous and free spirited, and they don't have any patience for couch potatoes. This sign tends to be attracted to active types, and anyone who wants to win one over will have to keep up with them first. Sags live for adventure, and the people who can match their stamina are the ones Sags fall for.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Ambition Capricorns are goal-oriented and career-driven, so anyone they partner with has to share their desire for success. While this sign isn't really the type to "fall in love" (because, honestly, who has time for that?), they tend to fall for those who can offer stability, reliability, and an impressive resume. For Caps, nothing is sexier than ambition.