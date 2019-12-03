The Reason You Fall Out Of Love, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Though falling in love can be a beautiful thing, staying in love can be really flippin' hard. Whether you and your ex had different ideas about the role family can play in relationships, or you felt like your personal freedom was too constricted, sometimes lovers are just better off as friends (or as LinkedIn connections that never actually interact). While astrology can't dictate everything, it can be helpful to consider how your zodiac sign informs the reason you fall out of love. What's written in the stars isn't what written in stone. Still, looking at the zodiac can be a super enlightening way to learn more about your love life.

Of course, you know your relationship better than anyone. If you and your boo are on the same page about what matters most to you, then you know how to make your relationship stand the test of time. All connections go through their fair share of conflict, and having serious conversations and learning how to strike a compromise are healthy parts of being in a partnership.

Still, if you're curious about why you may tend to lose feelings in relationships, here's a list of all the reasons why each sign might fall out of love.

Aries (March 21–April 19): All About The Chase The ram dives headfirst into new relationships and falls in love fast. While this can make for passionate and intense flings, Aries' emotions can start to burn out over time. If they aren't constantly feeling stimulated by their partner, Aries may start to lose interest.

Taurus (April 20–May 20): Need Someone Dependable Steadfast Taurus is in it for the long haul. It takes a lot for this bull to walk away from love, as they prioritize comfort and loyalty above all else. Of course, if they experience infidelity or their partner acts flakey, this bull might start to crave something more serious and stable.

Gemini (May 21–June 20): Like To Have Deep Talks The sign of communication, Gemini needs a partner that will talk to them about everything under the sun. If their SO doesn't like to engage in deep conversations or who won't explore new philosophical ideas, the twins are likely to lose interest.

Cancer (June 21–July 22): Family Matters The mother of the zodiac, Cancer is all about family. If they realize their partner doesn't value the future or creating a comfortable and stable home, they may have trouble really connecting deeper.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22): Need To Shine Leo loves the limelight. While they are incredibly giving and passionate lovers, they need to be with someone who makes them feel celebrated and cherished. If they don't feel appreciated every day of their relationship, the lion is likely to walk away.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22): A Plan For Everything Virgo looks before they leap. Into organization and to-do lists, they like to know when things are happening so they can plan accordingly. While their partner doesn't need to be as structured as they are, if Virgo feels like their partner has no plan in sight, they may lose interest.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22): Value Your Friends The life of the party, Libra loves to socialize. Although they are extra romantic and dreamy when in love, this air sign needs to be able to see their friends on the reg. If their partner isn't into group-hangs or never wants to paint the town, Libra may be ready to move on.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21): Someone That Can Take The Heat Scorpio is intense. Passionate and serious, they don't open up easily, and when they do, they mean business. If they realize their boo isn't as serious as they are or can't match their emotional intensity, they're going to find someone who can.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21): Need Your Freedom Ah, Sagittarius. The explorer of the zodiac, this sign likes to do their own thing, on their own time. Though they enjoy connecting with others, if someone tries to hold Sag down or take away their independence, this archer is likely to run for the hills.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19): Someone With Goals Ambitious Capricorn keeps their eye on the prize. They know what they want in life, and they'll work hard for it. If they realize their partner doesn't have any goals or isn't taking any direct action to achieve their dreams, they may start to fall out of love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18): Struggle To Open Up It's not that Aquarius falls out of love, it's that they have trouble ever really opening up in the first place. Independent and unconventional, this air sign takes a while to get comfortable with people and can have trouble knowing when they really like someone.