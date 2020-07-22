I have some bad news, guys: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams postponed their wedding planning due to the coronavirus pandemic, so fans will have to wait even longer to see them tie the knot. "We definitely want to get married one day and have the wedding of our dreams and have everybody that we love there," the Modern Family actor explained to People. "But we postponed wedding planning because we want to be able to focus on what's important right now, and that's helping to spread information to wear masks and to only go out for essential needs and also take a really big look inside yourself and reflect on how you treat others."

Hyland and Adams got engaged on July 16, 2019, after almost two years of dating, and initially, the two said they weren't in a rush to walk down the aisle. At the 2019 People's Choice Awards in November, Hyland told E! News, "We have not set a date or anything. We're trying to really just enjoy being engaged." However, she later confessed in an IG Story that she was "stalking wedding and bridal Instagram accounts while watching Say Yes to the Dress," so it seemed the big day would happen sometime in 2020.

Of course, whatever plans the couple might have made were derailed by the coronavirus outbreak. Hyland even joked in a May 16 IG post for The Bachelorette alum's 36th birthday that they should just "get married at city hall." The chance of a 2020 wedding seemed even less likely after Hyland and Adams made an appearance on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever! on June 29. "No plans as of right now. We've put all planning on hold," Hyland told Chris Harrison when asked about wedding plans.

But now it's official: Hyland and Adams aren't getting hitched anytime soon, though the couple is looking on the bright side. As Adams told People, "I've found it really wonderful to be with Sarah this entire time. It's been nice to get to know her on a deeper level." Aww. Don't worry, you two — I'm willing to wait.