Like pretty much every other human with nuptials scheduled for 2020, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are postponing their wedding. Hyland opened up about their revised plans to Chris Harrison during the June 29 episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! ICYMI: The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! is a new show that features condensed versions of the most popular seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. On June 29, the show aired JoJo Fletcher's season, which featured Wells Adams as a contestant, hence the appearance by Hyland and Adams.

“No plans as of right now. We’ve put all planning on hold,” Hyland told Harrison when asked about their wedding plans. “All of my family is mostly on the East Coast, so for them to fly out… and just ages and of course with my health risks, we want to be as safe as possible.”

For those of you who may not be in the loop on her condition, per Us Weekly, "Hyland was diagnosed with kidney dysplasia as a child and has since had two kidney transplants." The condition leaves her immunocompromised and thus at higher risk of struggling to fight the coronavirus should she contract it.

Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hyland has been open with Adams about her health conditions from the very beginning of their relationship. In fact, their first date took place just three days before she had to go in for her second kidney transplant. “It definitely set a tone of: this is my life. If you can handle the fire, great," she told People in April 2019. "If you can’t, goodbye."

“We kind of did a trial by fire,” she continued. “Our very first date was the night before the Emmy party [in September 2017]. I just threw him in a room of really big people and he handled it like a champ. Then another trial by fire, like, ‘Hey, I just had a lifesaving surgery, will you fly to L.A. and come over and hang out at my house and make me tacos? Thanks.'"

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Needless to say, Adams passed the test with flying colors. And, while there's no telling when they'll finally be able to say their vows in front of their loved ones, it's clear he's already got the "in sickness and in health" part down pat.