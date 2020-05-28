Get ready to add some magic to your next snack session. Pepperidge Farm Goldfish is releasing three new special-edition packages of a classic snack, and they feature OG Disney princesses, as well as some new faves. If you want to get in on the fun, here's where to buy Disney Princess Goldfish crackers to channel your inner cartoon royalty.

You'll have three different pastel-hued packages to choose from when the princess-shaped Goldfish launch exclusively in Target stores in early June. Depending on your princess preferences, you can choose from a purple bag which features Jasmine and Rapunzel, a blue bag with Ariel and Moana, or a pink bag with Tiana and Cinderella. The outside of the packages are cute enough with the likenesses of the respective princesses, but inside is where the real magic happens.

Rather than the classic take on the snack that smiles back, the Disney Princess Goldfish feature crackers shaped like Jasmine, Moana, and Cinderella in all of the bags. The bags also include the OG fish, and a pink version of the Cheddar Goldfish. Despite the different shapes in the bag, all the crackers are a cheddar flavor, just with Disney twist. When the special-edition bags arrive in early June, they'll retail for $2.49 per 6.6-ounce bag.

Courtesy of Pepperidge Farm

Goldfish is also teaming up with Marvel for the first time ever to release three limited-edition Cheddar Goldfish packages feature six of your favorite Marvel Avengers superheroes: Captain America and Black Widow; Iron Man and the Hulk; and Black Panther and Thor. Each bag also includes special-edition crackers shaped like Iron Man, Black Widow, Black Panther, and the Avengers symbol. They'll also sell for $2.49 per bag.

This isn't the first time that Goldfish has collaborated with Disney for some truly magical snacks. Pepperidge Farm recently brought back Mickey Mouse-shaped crackers in January, along with a new cracker shaped like Minnie Mouse. The adorable Mickey Mouse snacks were first introduced in 2018 to celebrate the character's 90th birthday.

Both the Disney Princess Goldfish crackers and the Marvel Avengers Goldfish Crackers will be available for purchase exclusively at Target. When the products launches in June, you can purchase them online, in-store, or order for curbside pick-up while following the store's coronavirus procedures. You can see the full details on Target's delivery options here. According to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of May 11, you should avoid unnecessary trips when shopping for essential items. You should also stay home if you feel sick, and if you're well enough to go out, wear a face covering over your nose and mouth. And always make sure to wash or sanitize your hands after coming contact with a delivery.

