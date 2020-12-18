Once December hits, it's time to break out your ugly holiday sweaters, but in 2020, you might not want to go through all that hassle just for a virtual party. Well, hold onto your Santa hat, because you can use a holiday Lens to transform yourself with the snap of the camera, but it's sometimes a bit tricky to find them. If you’re ready to start sharing festive pics on your Story, here’s where to find Snapchat’s holiday 2020 Lenses.

If you’re a Snapchat regular, you probably know finding Lenses on Snapchat isn’t always as easy as looking straight to your Lens Carousel. There are several new official holiday lenses as of Dec. 18: "Santa’s Beard," "Ugly Sweater," and "Family Portrait", according to Snapchat. Each of the Lenses features a different augmented reality (AR) experience. For instance, the "Santa's Beard" Lens lets you transform into Santa Claus with a slider bar at the bottom, kind of like Tim Allen did in the '90s classic The Santa Clause.

The other lenses also offer a fun take on the holidays. The "Family Portrait" Lens transforms you into an entire family dressed for a holiday pic, thanks to a combo of lens technologies. The other option is the "Ugly Sweater," which dresses you up in a pun-tastic holiday sweater (complete with a face cover) that says "Snappy Holidays" on the front.

Here's Where To Find Snapchat's Holiday Lenses

To find each of the filters, you’ll need to check a couple of specific spots. The first place to check is in your Lens Carousel, but if you don't find them right away, you're not out of luck. You can head over to Snapchat’s Lens Explorer tab.

To get to the Lens Explorer tab from the Snap Camera, tap the Smiley face icon to the right of the shutter button. Next, tap the “Explore” icon (a magnifying glass) to open Explore. Instead of scrolling, find the tab that says "Holidays" at the top. On the "Holidays" tab, you’ll see "Santa’s Beard" and the "Family Portrait" Lens at the top. You can also find the "Ugly Sweater" Lens there. You can also favorite the Lenses as you find them, and then they'll show up under "For You" when you go to the Explore page.

Courtesy of Snapchat

To really get in on the holiday fun in Explore, you can also check out new holiday Lenses like the "Snowman Head," the full-body lenses "Christmas Pajamas" and "Falling Gifts," and a cute winter "Cartoon Deer."

With so many seasonal picks to use — ranging from slightly creepy (looking at you, Family Portrait) to cute AF — you'll be ready to Snap your way through the holidays.