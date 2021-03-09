Your next Friends marathon is about to get a whole lot sweeter, thanks to Serendipity's new ice cream flavor inspired by the coffee house at the center of the show. That's right: Serendipity dropped a new Friends-inspired ice cream called Central Perk Almond Fudge that'll transport your taste buds to the show's iconic cafe. If you're ready to kick back with your favorite characters at Central Perk, here's where to buy Serendipity's Friends'-inspired ice cream.

Serendipity and Warner Bros. announced a tasty partnership on March 9, and the result is a line of four new ice cream flavors inspired by classic TV shows and movies. The special line is kicking off with a permanent Friends-inspired pint that's described as a mocha almond fudge flavor — Central Perk Almond Fudge — and it'll have you nostalgic for the '90s sitcom. Of course, the decadent flavor is also a treat for your sweet tooth: It has a base of coffee ice cream with dark chocolate-covered almonds mixed in and fudge swirled throughout.

Considering pretty much every episode of Friends has a scene in the crew's fave coffee shop, this is the prefect flavor to raise a spoon to six of your favorite fictional New Yorkers: Chandler, Joey, Monica, Phoebe, Rachel, and Ross. You can buy the Friends Central Perk Almond Fudge ice cream online at Serendipity's website for $7.99 per pint, as well as at at your local supermarket, convenience, and grocery stores for $5.99 per pint, depending on the location.

While you're shopping, you'll also want to keep an eye out for another flavor in Serendipity's new ice cream line. There's a special limited-edition pint inspired by The Goonies, which also dropped on March 9 and is called Sloth and Chunk Rocky Rooooaad?. It's a twist on the classic chocolate and marshmallow flavor combo, thanks to the addition of fudge-covered almonds. You can also look forward to the upcoming release of Caddyshack's Gopher Traxs and A Christmas Story's Oh Fudge! Peppermint Cookie Fudge Sundae later in 2021.

In the meantime, you can stock up on the Friends and Goonies pints, as well as former collabs that are still available, like this Selena Gomez x BLACKPINK ice cream flavor that launched in August 2020.

