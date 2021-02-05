Mountain Dew made waves when it introduced its first new permanent flavor in over a decade on Jan. 7, with a new melon-inspired flavor — and the hype is still real. With a Super Bowl spot starring John Cena airing on Sunday, Feb. 7, the brand new offering already appears to be selling out at a number of locations, making it a little more difficult to locate the size you want during your next grocery store run. Whether you want to try it before the big game or stock up for after, here's where to buy Mountain Dew Major Melon.

ICYMI, Mountain Dew dropped the first permanent addition to its beverage lineup since 2010's Mountain Dew White Out. The new watermelon-flavored Major Melon is a pink-hued sip available in 20-ounce and 2-liter bottles, as well as in 12-count cases of 12-ounce cans. The new Major Melon flavor — which also is available in a zero sugar variety — bottles the fizziness and energy you know and love with notes of watermelon, which was apparently the No. 1 choice of flavors tested by fans, according the brand's press release.

Both varieties of the Major Melon are currently available nationwide at in-store retailers, and as of publication on Feb. 5, they are selling for $1.99 at Target or $1.88 at Walmart for a 20-ounce bottle and $9 for six 16.9-ounce bottles at Walmart. While some sizes are selling out following the initial release, they'll likely be restocked shortly — since this is a permanent flavor, you can expect it to be available on shelves for a long time to come.

If you're into doing the dew for a pick-me-up, you'll be pleased with the caffeine in the new sips. According to images of the label on the Target website, you can expect 91 milligrams of caffeine per 20 ounces in the regular variety, and 113 milligrams of caffeine in MTN DEW Major Melon Zero.

When deciding where to purchase your new Dew, you should keep in mind the coronavirus safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for grocery shopping as of Dec. 31 and try to cut down on unnecessary errands as much as possible. It's a good idea to call ahead to make sure about availability or, if you're able, order your beverages for pick-up.

