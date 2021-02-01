The 2021 Super Bowl is set to air on Sunday, Feb. 7, which means it's almost time to keep your eyes glued to the screen during the commercials. This year, Mountain Dew is taking its Super Bowl commercial to the next level with an ad that'll double as a $1 million giveaway. If you're up for the game day challenge, here's how to enter Mountain Dew's $1 million Super Bowl contest.

Mountain Dew announced its $1 million dollar giveaway on Monday, Feb. 1, and it's all about Mtn Dew Major Melon, a new watermelon flavor and the brand's first new permanent flavor in over a decade. Actor and wrestler John Cena will star in a commercial for the new flavor during Super Bowl LV, and all you need to do for a chance at the $1 million is count how many bottles of Mtn Dew Major Melon appear in the ad.

The promotion officially begins on Sunday, Feb. 7, when the commercial airs during the game — it will also be posted to the Mountain Dew Twitter account. To enter, you'll need to watch the ad closely, since the brand notes there will be "hundreds, thousands, maybe even millions" of Mtn Dew Major Melon bottles. (Cena counts up to 39 in the teaser.) The first person to guess the exact number of Mtn Dew Major Melon bottles in the commercial, including both regular and Mtn Dew Major Melon Zero Sugar, could win $1 million dollars. Keep in mind that qualifying bottles include those shown from the cap/top of the bottle to the bottom of Mountain Dew label, bottles that overlap and are moving during a scene, and more, according to the official rules.

After you've got a guess, tweet @MountainDew ASAP with the exact number of Mtn Dew Major Melon bottles you've counted and tag @MountainDew, as well as include #MTNDEWMAJORMELON and #MyPromotionEntry. You can post up to three entries on your Twitter account.

The contest officially ends when a fan correctly guesses the number of qualifying Mtn Dew Major Melon bottles. If no one answers correctly, the contest will end by 11:59 p.m. ET on March 31, and all eligible participants will be entered in a random drawing for the chance to win the grand prize. If there's a tie, the the prize will be divided evenly among all verified winners. In order to participate in the promotion, you need to be a U.S. resident and at least 18 years old (or the legal age of majority in your state).

If you're the winner, you'll receive a DM on Twitter within 24 hours of posting the correct answer. You'll need to respond within 48 hours and provide the information requested. The grand prize of $1 million dollars will be awarded in the form of a big ol' check, so keep your eyes peeled for Mountain Dew during the game.