Farm Rich is partnering with Disney to give fans something magical to add to their grocery list. The brand is selling its classic mozzarella sticks, but with a Disney twist. Rather than the OG sticks, these bites are shaped like Minnie Mouse's bow and Mickey Mouse's ears. If you're interested in adding some magic to your next snack session, here's where to buy Farm Rich's Disney Mickey Mouse and Friends Mozzarella Shapes.

Farm Rich and Disney partnered up for a collaboration of tasty character bites, including the new Mickey Mouse and Friends Mozzarella shapes. Featuring Minnie's bow and Mickey Mouse shapes, each box is made with 100% real mozzarella cheese and a whole grain coating. The Mickey Mouse and Friends Mozzarella Shapes hit stores in the beginning of July 2020, and you can find them at grocery stores nationwide in the freezer aisle, including Publix, Kroger, Ralph's, Fry's Food Stores, Meijer, Safeway, Giant Eagle, C&S, Wegmans, and Weis. The Mickey Mouse and Friends Mozzarella Shapes are sold in a 1-pound box for $6.99, but prices may vary by location. If you can't find the Mickey-inspired mozzarella on your first try, you don't worry about them disappearing, as these are a permanent addition to Farm Rich's lineup of products.

If you want a full-on Disney snack session, another fun option is the Farm Rich Disney and Pixar Toy Story 4 Mozzarella Shapes, which was the companies' first collaboration in summer 2019. The Toy Story 4 Mozzarella Shapes feature Woody's hat, Bunny, and Aliens.

