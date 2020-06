It's no secret that the Disney parks have some of the most fan-beloved (and 'Gram-worthy) bites and sips around. While you can't always get your hands on your favorites outside of Disneyland or Disney World, you can find plenty of treats inspired by Mickey Mouse and his friends at your local grocery store — and so many of them are available online for a hassle-free pickup or delivery. Check out these Disney-themed snacks you can buy online for a tasty and convenient way to bring the magic to your treat rotation.

In addition to sweet and savory snacks inspired by the goodies you can find at your closest theme park, retailers like Amazon, Target, and Walmart offer on-theme treats shaped like the Disney characters you know and love. The best part is you can order and pay for many of these snacks and beverages online, and get them shipped or delivered through a food delivery platform, or swing by a store for curbside pickup. Not only does this cut down on extra shopping trips and minimize your contact with others, but it's a hassle-free way to try out some new offerings. To help get you started, here are some of the best Disney-inspired eats and sips you can find online right now.

1. Joffrey's Disney Coffee Subscription Service

You can now start your mornings with a cup of joe from Disneyland and Disney World's official coffee supplier. Joffrey's Coffee and Tea Company, which has had the honor of caffeinating park guests since 2012, now offers a monthly online subscription service where you can order from the Disney Signature Coffee Collection. For $44 a month, the company will send you three different blends to try, or you can pick and choose yourself.

2. Once Upon A Vine Wine

Start happy hour on the most magical note with an on-theme wine bottle from Once Upon A Vine. The company has three different blends with names inspired by Disney, such as the Lost Slipper Sauvignon Blanc. You can order the wine online for delivery through a number of retailers.

3. Mickey Mouse-Shaped Ice Cream Bars

Nestlé and Disney first teamed up in 2019 to bring customers a grocery store version of the chocolate-covered treats you can enjoy while visiting a Disney park in honor of Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday. You should be able to find these limited-edition Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Bars online from grocery store chains like Target, Walmart, and Kroger for around $7 a box.

4. Star Wars Millennium Falcon Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

Star Wars fans can transport their tastebuds out of this galaxy with a limited-edition pack of Millennium Falcon-shaped ice cream cookie sandwiches. You can purchase a six-pack of these treats, which retail for around $7-$8, from grocery store websites like Target, Walmart, Kroger, and through delivery with Instacart.

5. Kellogg's Disney Princess Fruit Snacks

You can find Kellogg's Disney Princess Fruit Snacks, which each contain 22 individual fruit snack packs featuring Ariel, Anna, Cinderella, Elsa, Rapunzel, and Aurora, on Walmart.com. You can also order the snacks for delivery through Instacart from participating store locations.

6. Minnie's Bake Shop Assorted Chocolate & Vanilla Character Cookies

Each of the packages from Minnie's Bake Shop include butter cookies and chocolates shaped like Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy. You can order a two-ounce assortment on Amazon for $17.95.

7. Frozen II Kraft Mac & Cheese

Following the release of Frozen II, Kraft Mac & Cheese came out with a themed product depicting noodles shaped like pine trees, snowflakes, and bells. You can head to Walmart.com or Target.com for delivery or curbside pick-up. You can also get it delivered through Instacart.

8. Pepperidge Farm Mickey & Minnie Goldfish

Enjoy a twist on your classic cheesy crackers with Mickey and Minnie-shaped Goldfish crackers, which come in red and pink from Pepperidge Farm. You can purchase the cheddar-infused treats from Target's website.

9. Betty Crocker Toy Story Fruit Snacks

These Toy Story Fruit Snacks from Betty Crocker are available from most grocery stores online or through Instacart delivery. A pack of ten pouches, which retails for $2.69, contains gummy treats shaped like your favorite Toy Story 4 characters.

