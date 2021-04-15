During an April 14 appearance on Good Morning America, Colton Underwood made Bachelor history by coming out as gay, and since then, fans and Bachelor alums alike have congratulated the former NFL player for living his truth. However, if you're wondering where Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph currently stand after he came out on GMA, here's the deal. New portions of the former Bachelor's interview with Robin Roberts aired during the April 15 episode of Nightline, including a segment where Roberts asked whether Underwood talked to Randolph "at all" about his journey ahead of the interview. According to Underwood, he didn't.

"I don't know if I ever will get the chance to sit down and talk with her," he said. "I would like to. I would like to say sorry for how things ended … I made mistakes at the end of that relationship, and I ruined the good memories we had by my actions and what I did to hold on to being straight because I didn't want to look myself in the mirror. So for that, I'm extremely, extremely sorry." Those "mistakes" he alluded to like refer to his alleged stalking of Randolph, which allegedly occurred following their May 2020 breakup.

According to the restraining order request obtained by People, which was filed in September 2020, Randolph claimed Underwood put a tracking device on her vehicle, loitered outside her bedroom window at 2 a.m., and sent several distressing text messages, including one in which he allegedly pretended to be a stalker. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for both Randolph and Underwood about these allegations but didn't hear back.) Randolph ultimately dropped the restraining order in November, and Underwood later told People, "I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith."

During his conversation to Roberts, Underwood offered a message to his ex and addressed his past behavior. "I got into a place with my personal life that was dark and bad, and I can list a bunch of different things, but they'd all be excuses," he said. "I'd like to say sorry for how things ended. I messed up. I made a lot of bad choices."

However, when asked whether he loved Randolph during the one-and-a-half years they were together, Underwood said he did. "And that only made it harder and more confusing for me," he said. "If I'm being very honest, I loved everything about her. It's hard to articulate exactly what my emotions were going through that relationship, because I obviously had an internal fight going on. I would just say that I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart. I'm sorry for the pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish it wouldn't have happened the way it did. I wish I would've been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else."

Randolph has yet to comment on Underwood's GMA tell-all, but a source for Us Weekly claimed "she was not made aware in advance" about the interview. "To be honest, she hasn't really had time to navigate how she feels about it yet," the insider added.

Here's hoping these two are both able to heal in time.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1(800) 799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org.