Over the years, rapper and producer G-Eazy has been seen on the arms of countless badass women in the music industry. The "Me, Myself & I" rapper has been linked to big names like Lana Del Rey, Demi Lovato, Halsey, and most recently, Megan Thee Stallion. With such an impressive dating history, fans are wondering what G-Eazy's zodiac sign says about him as a boyfriend. For those that don't already know, let's just say the Bay Area native has some big twin energy in his birth chart. Born on May 24, 1989, the 30-year-old hitmaker is a quintessential Gemini.

G-Eazy has been very outspoken about being a Gemini, and how much he enjoys embracing his contrasting personas. "When it comes to being a Gemini, I do believe that I have two personalities," G-Eazy told Young Hollywood during a backstage interview in 2017. "One of them is Gerald, and Gerald a good dude. He's real down to earth, he's real humble...he calls his mom as much as he can, he's very polite. And then, there's G-Eazy. G-Eazy is a bad man. He's evil, he's got bad intentions, he's sinister, he doesn't give a f*ck. It's kind of like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde." Um, okay...well, I guess there's no knocking G-Eazy's self-awareness.

"Geminis are ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication and the mind — which is why these air signs are chatty and often stuck in their heads," wrote Astrologer Danny Larkin for Vice. Considering how important communication is to the average Gemini, it's common for them to seek out creative career paths that allow them to connect with an audience through words (FYI — Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West are also Geminis).

When it comes to love, Geminis are known for being extremely complex and difficult to read. Although their intellectual nature can make them exciting conversationalists, if you can't keep up with their rapid-fire wit and long-winded talks, they can become easily bored. For this reason, Geminis often have very active dating lives and aren't opposed to juggling multiple partners at once. They love the novelty of figuring out what makes someone tick, which is why committing to one person can be a struggle.

The early stages of courtship can be a particularly confusing time when trying to understand a Gemini's contradictions. "They tend to send mixed messages without realizing it," explained Larkin. "Geminis will seem totally into you one moment and then completely uninterested the next. The truth is, they’re usually texting multiple people at the same time, drafting a couple of emails, and trying to finish some news articles open on their web browser." Let's face it, in a world where productivity reigns supreme, it makes sense that Geminis capitalize on their ability to effortlessly divide their attention.

Even though a Gemini might be all over the place in the beginning, if you can manage to get on the same page, they can make some of the most engaging partners in the zodiac. After all, they love nothing more than keeping their partner on their toes with fun activities and spontaneous adventures. "If you luck out and find a Gemini who’s right for you, you are going to be in a romance of constant discovery," wrote Larkin. "Your Gemini will love finding new things to watch at home, planning nights out at a new restaurant all the critics are raving about, and exploring your shared passions." So, if you can muster enough patience when wooing a Gemini, and aren't put off by their split personalities, you're definitely in for an exhilarating ride.