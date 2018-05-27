After 14 seasons, there are probably more people who have left Grey's Anatomy than are currently on the show. The majority of the show's original group of interns is gone, and the formerly wide-eyed newbies who have stayed are now running the hospital. No matter how long you're on Grey's Anatomy, being on the ABC drama basically ensures that you'll have a successful acting career once you leave, and many of the show's stars have gone on to grab movie deals and high-profile TV gigs. Curious what projects these stars have lined up now that their hospital days are behind them? Here's what everyone who's left Grey's Anatomy is up to now.

When Grey's Anatomy first premiered, no one knew that it was going to be such a smash hit — or that it would continue for 15 seasons and become ABC's longest-running series. The show launched the careers of young stars like Ellen Pompeo and Sandra Oh, and now, they're killing it, both inside and outside the hospital. Pompeo has obviously stayed on the Grey's Anatomy team — there's no Grey's without Meredith Grey — but many of her first friends at Seattle Grace (remember when that was the hospital's name?), including Oh, have since left for bigger and better things.

There's still months before Season 15 premieres, so if you've already binged your way through all fourteen seasons, why not check out a few of the shows and movies featuring the OG Grey's Anatomy cast? You definitely won't be disappointed.

Sandra Oh (Christina Yang)

If you aren't watching Sandra Oh's new show Killing Eve, you're missing out. Oh stars as Eve Polastri, a bored MI5 agent who connects the dots about a serial killer who's hunting men all over Europe. The perspective of the show shifts between Eve's and the assassin's — Villanelle (Jodie Comer) — and as the two get closer to each other, you'll be on the edge of your seat. Oh was great in Grey's Anatomy, but her performance in Killing Eve is life-changing.

Katherine Heigl (Izzie Stevens)

Heigl left Grey's Anatomy in 2010 after Season 6, and she's been in plenty of movies and TV shows since. She had a big role in the star-studded New Years Eve, and she's also starred in the NBC thriller State of Affairs and the short-lived drama Doubt. This spring, Heigl joined the cast of Suits in the role of Samantha Wheeler, a motivated attorney. Heigl's season, Season 8, premieres in July on USA.

Patrick Dempsey (Derek Shepherd)

Derek's death was the TV death heard round the world. After dying in the Season 11 finale, Dempsey has appeared in a few projects, including Bridget Jones' Baby and miniseries The Truth About The Henry Quebert Affair. He's also flexing his producer muscle on movies like The Art of Racing in the Rain and The Postcard Killings. And of course, he's continued his passion for motorsports, but he took a break from racing professionally in 2016.

Isaiah Washington (Preston Burke)

Christina's ex-boyfriend returned to Grey's Anatomy for one episode in Season 10, but he's been pretty busy since he left the show for good in Season 3. Washington currently stars as Thelonious Jaha on The CW's The 100, a post-apocalyptic drama. When he's not acting, Washington spends his time producing projects including Blue Caprice and Bound: Africans Versus African Americans.

T.R. Knight (George O'Malley)

Knight has had quite a career since Grey's. He's currently a season regular on Genius, the Emmy-nominated anthology series about the world's smartest citizens. During Season 1's Einstein, Knight starred as J. Edgar Hoover, and in Season 2, Picasso, he plays Max Jacob, one of Picasso's friends. When he's not acting, Knight stays busy posting sweet pics of his dogs and his amazing-looking dishes. He married his longtime boyfriend, Patrick Leahy, in 2013.

Sara Ramirez (Callie Torres)

Callie was talked about a lot in Season 14 (Arizona left to be with her), so I'm keeping my fingers crossed that she'll return in some capacity. But maybe not any time soon, because she has plenty to do these days: She currently plays Kat Sandoval on Madam Secretary, a role that's really resonated with the LGBT community. In addition, Ramirez voices Queen Miranda on Sofia the First, a popular animated Disney series.

Kate Walsh (Addison Montgomery)

Walsh is absolutely killing it these days. After her Grey's spin-off, Private Practice, ended in 2013, the actress has appeared in tons of movies and TV shows including Girls Trip, Fargo, and Bad Judge. In 2017, she went truly viral when she appeared in 13 Reasons Why as Olivia Baker, Hannah's mom. Season 2 just hit Netflix, so binge watch it ASAP for more Walsh amazingness.

Chyler Leigh (Lexie Grey)

After leaving Grey's Anatomy in 2012, Leigh joined a new team: The CW's superhero franchise. She's starred as Alex Danvers, Kara's (aka Supergirl) adoptive sister, in Supergirl since 2015, and she's also appeared in various crossover episodes of sister shows Arrow, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow. Leigh's husband is a musician, so in her free time, she often joins him on tour — and sometimes even on stage.

Eric Dane (Mark Sloan)

Post-Grey's, McSteamy took his talents to the TNT series The Last Ship, a sci-fi drama about the crew of a naval destroyer. Unfortunately, the network announced in mid-May that the series will end with its upcoming fifth season, so Dane will have to take his good looks and those beautiful eyes elsewhere.