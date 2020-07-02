Here's What Each Zodiac Signs Misses Most About Their Pre-Pandemic Love Life

Love in the time of coronavirus is weird, you guys. It doesn't matter whether you're single, taken, or something in between — during the coronavirus pandemic, everyone's relationship status is complicated. Ever since mid-March, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) first recommended social distancing, dating has changed in a major way, with many people either hunkering down with their honey or getting into the virtual dating scene. Even as stay-at-home orders and lockdowns are lifted, things are far from normal, and what you miss most about your pre-pandemic love life likely depends on your zodiac sign.

Every zodiac sign prioritizes different aspects of dating, and what a Cancer misses about their pre-pandemic love life probably isn't going to be the thing same as a Gemini. While some signs long for the days of going out on the town, others signs just miss getting glam for date night. Quarantining with a partner is a dream for some, while it's basically a waking nightmare for others. No matter how adaptable, creative, and optimistic you are, dating during the coronavirus pandemic is a challenge, and it's natural to miss the pre-pandemic dating scene. Based on your zodiac sign, here's what you're probably missing the most about your former love life.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18): Embracing Spontaneity Aja Koska/E+/Getty Images Dating during a global pandemic requires you to take precautions, and for spur-of-the-moment Aquarians, logistics kind of keep them from living their best lives. They like meeting cute strangers in bars and going on spontaneous trips with their partner, not scheduling FaceTime dates. The coronavirus pandemic may be unpredictable, but it's not the kind of unpredictability Aquarians enjoy.

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20): Enjoying The Arts Artistic Pisceans are huge fans of shows, plays, movies, and museums, and they're probably missing all the artsy dates they used to go on pre-pandemic. A Pisces' ideal date usually involves a concert hall or theater, and sadly, a night spent at home watching Netflix with their boo isn't going to cut it.

Aries (March 21—April 19): Planning Adventurous Dates Thrill-seeking Aries like to live on the edge, and since they tend to have boundless energy, active dates are a must. Though they can still enjoy socially-distanced nature hikes and bike rides, Aries are probably wishing they could take their dates to amusement parks, rock climbing gyms, and baseball games like they did pre-pandemic.

Taurus (April 20—May 20): Dining In Restaurants Taureans are major foodies, and while making meals at home with a date can be fun, a Taurus would much rather be waited on than do the work themselves. This sophisticated sign loves five-star service and elegant dining experiences, and restaurant dates aren't quite the same when you're given plastic silverware and your server is wearing a mask.

Gemini (May 21—June 20): Going On Double Dates Eva-Katalin/E+/Getty Images Geminis are social butterflies, and even if they appreciate all the time quarantine has allowed them to spend with their boo, they're likely eager for more company. For Geminis, group dates are the best kind of dates. Those born under this sign crave variety, and if they have no one to hang with besides their SO, things tend to go downhill fast.

Cancer (June 21—July 22): Hanging Out IRL Of all the zodiac signs, Cancer is probably the sign least likely to mind quarantining with a partner. However, for Cancers who are in long-distance relationships or dating during the pandemic, virtual dating has probably posed a challenge. Cancers tend to find FaceTime dates and dating apps disappointingly impersonal experiences, and they're undoubtedly missing the days where they didn't have to keep their distance.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22): Posting Couple Pics Sure, the pandemic won't stop Leos from taking cute selfies with their boo. But when they don't have new photo ops from vacations, parties, weddings, or fancy date nights, they can't provide their IG followers the fire couple pics they've come to expect. #TBTs can't replace fresh content, y'all.

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22): Dressing Up Virgos take pride in their appearance, but when dates take place over FaceTime or at home, putting on a full face of makeup just feels kind of pointless. Despite their modesty, Virgos love getting gussied up and putting together an A+ ensemble. Those born under this sign are classy individuals, after all — sweatpants just aren't their thing.

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22): Shopping For Date Night momcilog/E+/Getty Images While Virgos like taking advantage of their closets, Libras are all about adding to their closets. These shopping fiends take any opportunity to buy a new outfit, and for them, every date night is an excuse for a shopping spree. Even if clothing stores are open in their area, what's the point of dressing up if you have nowhere special to go?

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21): Feeling Sexy Scorpios are sensual individuals, and quarantine has likely left them feeling pretty sexually frustrated. Socially-distanced dates make getting down-and-dirty near impossible, and for Scorpios living with an SO, constant interaction kind of kills the mood. Plus, it's hard to feel alluring when you're wearing zero makeup and pants with an elastic waistband.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21): Experiencing New Things One of the best things about dating for Sags (besides getting their flirt on) is getting the chance to try new and exciting things. Whether they're checking out a new restaurant or trying a new activity, Sagittarians use dates as an opportunity to explore, and coronavirus life doesn't exactly allow for much exploration.

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19): Making Future Plans Caps are the kind of people who book vacations a year in advance and schedule dates a month ahead of time. Since they're always looking to the future, they like to know what comes next — especially when it comes to their love life. Unfortunately, dating during a pandemic means making tentative plans and being flexible, which is not a Capricorn's style.