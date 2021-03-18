There may be a right way to eat an Oreo (by twisting it apart and getting all the cream filling on one half, duh), but there's unfortunately no right way to end a relationship. Of course, there are plenty of not-so-great ways to break up with a partner, like ghosting them, ending things via text, or writing, "Sorry. I can't. Don't hate me," on a Post-it note. (Sex and the City fans know what I'm talking about.) Based on your partner's zodiac sign, the best way to break up with them can vary, but it may help matters to take their sign into consideration.

For fierce, feisty fire signs, the most successful breakup convos are usually short and sweet (with emphasis on the short). Ending things with a water sign will likely require a little more care and a lot more time. With air signs, you'll probably find yourself in a marathon debate, while Earth signs would much rather discuss logistics than (*shudder*) feelings. Just as every zodiac sign handles breakups differently, every zodiac sign prefers to be broken up with in a certain way, and if you want the conversation to go as smoothly as possible, then here's how to approach it.

Aries (March 21—April 19): Make It Quick Mixmike/E+/Getty Images Aries hate having their time wasted, and they definitely hate beating around the bush. Rather than resorting to a long, drawn-out convo, breaking up with an Aries should be like ripping off a Band-Aid: It will momentarily sting, but they'll be grateful you got it over with as quickly as possible (and will likely be able to forgive and forget just as speedily).

Taurus (April 20—May 20): Handle With Care I'll warn you: Taureans don't tend to handle breakups well. As comfort-loving individuals, they resist change and will fight to make relationship work, so ending things with a bull requires patience and empathy. Bring along their favorite comfort food and a list of reasons backing your decision to break up, as a Taurean will challenge you.

Gemini (May 21—June 20): Have A Long Convo If you think you can deliver a breakup speech to a Gemini and then go on your merry way, then you're kidding yourself. Breaking up with a Gem will likely require a lengthy, long-winded conversation, as this curious sign has a need to understand everything in its entirety. However, once you've fully hashed things out, it's rare that a Gem will harbor any bad feelings.

Cancer (June 21—July 22): Let Them Process Ending things with a Cancer will likely require more than one conversation. These emotional folks need time and space to process bad news, so after that initial convo, give them some time to collect their thoughts. Then, allow them to say their piece in a separate convo. That will give them a better sense of control and closure (which are two things Cancers definitely need).

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22): Stroke Their Ego Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images There are five words a Leo who's been dumped wants to hear: "It's not you, it's me." However, if that's not the case, make sure you relay this to them as gently as possible (and make sure to remind them of all their good qualities to soften the blow). The breakup should also take place in a private setting so you can protect your Leo's pride.

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22): Give Them Prep Time If anyone hates surprises, it's Virgo. Catching a Virgo off-guard is kind of their worst nightmare, so it will do you both good to ease them into a tough conversation. Before breaking the news, let them know there's something difficult you want to discuss with them. Even though it might send their overactive mind into a tizzy, at least that Virgo can go into the conversation (somewhat) prepared.

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22): Set Boundaries Libras are charmers, so breaking things off with one of them is no easy feat. There's a good chance a Libra ex will have a hard time accepting a breakup and will try to remain in your life, so ending things requires you to be firm but fair. Establish boundaries moving forward and make sure you put some distance between you before you explore the possibility of friendship (if that's even something you even want).

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21): Reframe The Situation Scorpios definitely know how to sting, and when someone ends things with them, they tend to lash out. If you're looking to make the conversation less combative, then try detailing all the reasons the relationship isn't working from their perspective. By the end of the conversation, you'll likely have a Scorpio convinced the breakup was their idea in the first place, which is better for everyone.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21): Be Blunt recep-bg/E+/Getty Images Sagittarians are some of the most blunt, straightforward folks around, so it won't help anyone to coddle them during a breakup. Have an open, candid conversation about how you're feeling, and encourage them to be honest, as well (though TBH, Sags usually don't require any extra encouragement). They'd much rather you be upfront than try to protect their feelings.

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19): Keep It Professional When Capricorns date, they usually do so with the intention of finding their forever partner. As a result, breakups tend to throw a wrench in their future plans (in addition to feeling like a logistical nightmare). Alleviate their stress by coming up with a plan ahead of time for sorting out your finances and living situations, if those will be issues. If possible, return their belongings ASAP so they don't have to deal with retrieving them later.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18): Stand Your Ground Though Aquarians have a reputation for being emotionally detached, they do have feelings, and they do get hurt. Like their fellow air sign Libra, an Aquarius will likely try to charm you into staying together with them, and they may even try to talk you out of ending things. Come prepared for a debate and make sure you are ready to defend your decision.

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20): Write A Letter Pisceans are sentimental and totally romantic, so having something tangible they can hold on to after a split is sure to help ease the pain — though, of course, that note should definitely be given to them in person. Since a Pisces will likely require an in-depth explanation for why things didn't work out, a letter will also give you an opportunity to fully explore your thought process (while avoiding any awkward confrontation, which Pisceans hate).