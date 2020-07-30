The beginning of a relationship is a time filled with anticipation and hope for the future. The end of one, not so much. Even if you know in your heart it wasn't the right fit, it can still be hard to process your feelings, heal, and move on. That's particularly true when you weren't the one to call it quits. It can be very easy to fall into old patterns that aren't necessarily serving you, as you just do your best to move on. If you've recently split with someone, breakup advice based on your zodiac sign just might be the personalized guidance you need to help usher you onto the path of healing.

It comes down to breaking out of patterns that aren't serving you and being gentle with yourself. That means surrounding yourself with people who care about you, or distancing yourself from routines that make healing harder. If you're struggling to heal after heartbreak, here's the advice you may need to hear right now depending on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 — April 19): There is no such thing as winning or losing in a breakup.

For Mars-ruled Aries, the end of a relationship can feel like a competition to be the “winner” of the breakup, especially when they weren’t the one to initiate the split. But focusing on making sure that they move on or get over it first (or at least creating that impression) can slow Aries from really healing and moving on. By putting all that energy and focus into the past, they can move forward. The best approach for Aries is to reinterpret “winning” as healing, and the easiest way to do that is to let go and break off contact with their ex.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20): Change your routine.

filadendron/E+/Getty Images

Taurus loves sticking to a routine even in the best of circumstances. They like what feels comfortable and safe. Add heartbreak to that equation and this earth sign retreats even further into their old patterns. While this might be a good thing for a short time, it can lead Taurus to stagnate and struggle with moving forward. It might feel difficult, but it's time to change up their routine. They should try some new things, even if it's just changing their workout or adding a zoom game night to their calendar. Even small changes can refresh their perspective and help prevent them from obsessing over an ex, which gives them the room to start moving on.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20): Channel your energy into positive things in your life.

It’s rare for Gemini to have a broken heart for long. One of the great strengths of an air sign is the ability to keep things moving. However, even Gemini can occasionally get the wind knocked out of their sails by a breakup. In that case, the best way to get that mojo back is to put all that energy into positive things like their friendships, career, and other uplifting areas of their life. If they change their focus, the rest will follow.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22): Resist the urge to be cynical.

Cancer has an especially hard time with breakups. They're slow to open up, likely because they have been hurt before, but when they do they go all-in on love. As a water sign, their emotions run deep, as does heartbreak. As a result, they can take it hard when a relationship ends and feel as though it was inevitable. This breeds bitterness and cynicism that can get in the way of Cancer from moving on. Not all relationships were built to last, and that’s OK.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22): Surround yourself with the people who love you.

For proud Leo, a breakup can be a serious bruise to the ego. This charming sign's accustomed to everyone loving them, so someone withdrawing affection can be hard to swallow. The best way to offset that pain and move forward is to surround themselves with the people who do love and appreciate them the way they deserve. It’s also a good idea to do some self-care and pamper themselves until they feel like their whole fabulous self again.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22): Allow yourself to feel all your emotions.

Mixmike/E+/Getty Images

When their relationship ends, Virgo goes into analysis mode. Rather than simply mourning the end of a connection that wasn’t meant to be, they try to process the data and figure out what went wrong. It's one of the ways they suppress painful emotions. But the problem is that those emotions don’t disappear; they just turn inward and Virgo ends up converting that heartache into self-doubt. But the best and way to get through a breakup is to just face those feelings and push through them. There's data to be mined in emotion, too, and an opportunity for them to learn more about what they want and need as they move on to new loves.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22): Find your balance.

Libra's represented by the scales, and they put a very high value on balance in their lives. They're also ruled by Venus, the planet associated with love, so they're susceptible to thinking that they need a partner to find balance. The disruption of that kind of connection can leave Libra reeling and feeling skewed. But the time following a breakup is an opportunity for growth, because it's a chance to put their energy into finding personal balance and harmony. When they do find a new love, they'll be in an even better place to receive (and give) it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21): Focus on taking care of you, not getting back at your ex.”

Scorpio tends not to take breakups very well, particularly if they were broken up with or if there was some betrayal involved. It's easy for Scorpio to take their pain and channel it into anger. There's nothing quite like the sting of a Scorpio scorned. But here’s the problem: spending that energy makes it even harder to move on. Instead, they need to let go, not obsess over their ex, and put their focus on where it can do the most good: taking care of themselves.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21): Embrace your inner optimist.

Sagittarius' greatest struggle in forming long-term relationships is their greatest strength when ending one: their ability to move on. It's rare for Sag to struggle with a broken heart, but occasionally even this free-spirited sign gets their heart broken. In that case, Sag should take a moment to just live in their feelings and go through the process of mourning the end of their relationship. But then it's time to remember who they are: the eternal optimist. After all, endings are just new beginnings. They should do what they do best by moving on to new experiences and adventures.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19): Remember you’re not in this alone.

blackCAT/E+/Getty Images

Capricorn's very self-reliant. They're smart, driven, and disciplined. They're also so accustomed to achievement that sometimes they forget they don’t have to do everything on their own. And when it comes to heartbreak, their best resource for healing may be the one thing they’re forgetting: they're not in this alone. This is the moment to lean on the people in life who love them. It's OK to be sad and unproductive for a minute while they take care of themselves. Then, when they're feeling a bit more like their old Cap selfs, they can get back out there and see what the world holds for them.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18): Don’t detach from your emotions.

Emotions can be tough for Aquarius, who prefers to take a more philosophical view of life. It's not that they don’t feel them, it's just that they don’t put a high value on them. But it can be challenging to think their way out of a breakup. So Aquarius, uncomfortable with the flood of emotions that can follow a breakup, tends to try and detach from them. While that might work in the short term, Aquarius should remember that, by shutting off those feelings they're only pressing pause, which means they aren’t healing or growing.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20): Surround yourself with positivity.

For romantics like Pisces, not getting a happily ever after can come as a real blow. Unlike Aquarius, Pisces can't help but be deep in their feelings at the end of a relationship. While it can be good to process those emotions, they can’t do it forever. To move forward, and avoid wallowing, Pisces should surround themselves with positivity. Spend time with friends and family. Consume upbeat media, read books that uplift them, and remember the bright and beautiful soul that they are.

No matter your astrological sign, breakups can be really hard. Although you might need something a little different to move on, you can and will get through it. Hang in there, you got this.