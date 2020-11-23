Here's The Adele Song That Describes Your Love Life, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

It's hard to think of an artist who does love songs better than Adele. Whether she's belting about the euphoric honeymoon phase, the rocky bumps of a long-term relationship, or the devastating emotions of a breakup, Adele knows how to strike a nerve. So, it's only natural to wonder about the Adele song that describes your love life the best, based on your zodiac sign. After all, no matter where you land on the astrological chart, love is universal — and it's no surprise that Adele's understanding of emotional complexity is so nuanced.

During a 2015 appearance on The Today Show, the singer opened up about how she perceives and processes tough emotions. "I don't think sadness is always devastating," said Adele. "It can be quite uplifting and joyful as well and sometimes, you have to let yourself be sad in order to move forward, so once I sort of started looking at it like that, I was quite happy to do it and also I felt like I didn't need to let myself go this time in order to access my creativity, so that was good." That's right, just let those wise words from the empress of pop sink in — and in the meantime, here's what the stars have to say about which of this songstress' hit songs relates to you the most.

Aries (March 21—April 19): "When We Were Young"

You look like a movie / You sound like a song / My God, this reminds me / Of when we were young

It's no secret that Aries feeds on the passion of life's most intense moments. They are constantly as odds with their desire to find that special person, and their need for freedom and expansion. No wonder these soulful individuals are so feisty.

Taurus (April 20—May 20): "Rolling In The Deep"

Throw your soul through every open door / Count your blessings to find what you look for / Turned my sorrow into treasured gold / You pay me back in kind and reap just what you sow

When it comes to holding a romantic grudge, Taurus will never falter. They wear their past like a badge of honor and use their feelings toward those who've wronged them as the fuel that propels them toward success. It's actually pretty badass.

Gemini (May 21—June 20): "Hello"

Hello from the other side / I must've called a thousand times / To tell you I'm sorry / For everything that I've done / But when I call you never / Seem to be home

Gemini is known for embodying the impulsive twins of the zodiac, and isn't afraid to pick up the phone to call a long-lost ex and rehash old drama. However, staying true to themselves and listening to their instincts (no matter how all over the place they may be) ultimately leads them in the right direction.

Cancer (June 21—July 22): "Someone Like You"

Never mind, I'll find someone like you / I wish nothing but the best for you, too / "Don't forget me, " I beg / I remember you said" / Sometimes it lasts in love, but sometimes it hurts instead"

When it comes to sentimental reflection, no one can out-feel a Cancer. Their first experiences of heartbreak really shape these deep feelers in ways they don't even realize. That's why it's so important for them to remember the importance of letting go of the past and focusing on what lies ahead.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22): "Water Under The Bridge"

It's so cold out here in your wilderness / I want you to be my keeper / But not if you are so reckless / If you're gonna let me down, let me down gently / Don't pretend that you don't want me / Our love ain't water under the bridge

For Leo, the hardest part about dating is grappling with their wounded egos. Their positivity can turn to resentment at the drop of a hat if they sense their partner might want out of their relationship, and it can take them a particularly long time to recover from rejection.

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22): "Send My Love"

I'm giving you up / I've forgiven it all / You set me free / Send my love to your new lover / Treat her better / We've gotta let go of all of our ghosts / We both know we ain't kids no more

Virgo is known for being one of the most straight-laced and mature signs of the zodiac. They aren't the type to endlessly pine after an old flame. Instead, they focus on what they learned and they move forward.

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22): "Daydreamer"

Daydreamer / Sitting on the sea / Soaking up the sun / He is a real lover / And making up the past / Feeling up his girl / Like he's never felt a figure before

For Libra, love is all about the levity and beauty of romance. For this reason, they are quick to fall in love, but can also fall out of love just as quickly. The challenging thing for them is learning to accept that relationships aren't always sunshine and roses. Once they can take the good with the bad, their romantic connections will deepen.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21): "Make You Feel My Love"

I'd go hungry / I'd go black and blue / I'd go crawling / Down the avenue / No, there's nothing / That I wouldn't do / To make you feel my love

Scorpio definitely wins the award for most intense sign to date. Although it can take them a long time to fully open up, once they do, they are completely invested in their relationships. But once you cross them, there's no going back.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21): "Love In The Dark"

I can't love you in the dark / It feels like we're oceans apart / There is so much space between us / Maybe we're already defeated

Sagittarius loves to keep it real in their relationships. Even if what they have to say isn't good news, they pride themselves on being honest. However, this also means they may rush to end a good thing because of a few minor bumps in the road that get blown out of proportion.

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19): "Hometown Glory"

Shows that we ain't gonna stand sh*t / Shows that we are united / Round my hometown / Memories are fresh / Round my hometown / Ooh the people I've met yea

As driven as they are in their careers, Capricorn really struggles to let go of the nostalgia of their first love. They spend a lot of time reflecting on their formative romantic experiences and can get caught up in the past instead of approaching their love lives with the same intensity as they do in other areas. For this reason, Cap needs to keep their romantic energy flowing forward.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18): "Turning Tables"

I can't keep up with your turning tables / Under your thumb, I can't breathe / So, I won't let you close enough to hurt me / No, I won't rescue you to just desert me

Aquarius have their shit together, and all they want is a partner who can say the same. Yet, somehow, they often attract relationships that don't serve them. Part of their process is learning to recognize the red flags sooner rather than later, and walking away.

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20): "Don't You Remember"

I know I have a fickle heart and a bitterness / And a wandering eye, and a heaviness in my head / But don't you remember, don't you remember?/ The reason you loved me before / Baby please remember me once more

Pisces can be a little jaded and guarded when it comes to love. It's not that they don't want to open up, but they're often afraid that their sensitivities and emotional depth will come across as "too intense." They need to remember that the right match will appreciate how emotive they are.

Ultimately, if anyone knows the ins and outs of every single relationship scenario, ever, it's Adele.