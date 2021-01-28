With the biggest match-up in football just around the corner, Bud Light Seltzer is giving away a sweet freebie to refresh your game day spread. In honor of its new Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade line and accompanying Super Bowl commercial, the company is gifting hundreds of fans the opportunity to score a free 12-pack of the citrus-infused sips. It's so easy to cast your name in the running, so without further ado, here's how to win Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade during this year's Super Bowl.

On Sunday, Feb. 7, thirsty viewers will have another a reason to tune into the action as the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off during Super Bowl LV. In addition to keeping your eyes peeled for Bud Light Seltzer's very literal take on the lemon of a year 2020 was, you'll also want to look out for miscues on the field. Every time there's a turnover by either team (meaning the team on offense loses possession of the ball — without kicking it — and it's picked up by the defense), you can head to Twitter and share a tweet with the hashtags #LemonsIntoLemonade and #Sweepstakes for a chance to win a case of Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade. The more times you tweet, the more chances you have to win.

Bud Light says there will be 200 winners for every turnover, so depending on how the game goes, you could have numerous chances to score a 12-pack. After all, as Bud Light says in its Super Bowl ad, 2020 was a "lemon" of a year — DIY haircuts and all — so we all deserve some lemonade in 2021.

To enter, you'll need to make sure you follow @BudLight on Twitter before sharing your tweets and that you have a valid Venmo account. Bud Light will gift each winner $25 via Venmo, which allows you to head to the store on your own schedule to pick up your complimentary sips, which normally retails for about $15.99 at Target. The pack, which contains a dozen 12-ounce slim cans, features Original Lemonade, Black Cherry Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Peach Lemonade flavors, giving your crew plenty of options to choose from.

If you want to win some free sips before the game, you can also enter a similar Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade giveaway that goes until end of day on Thursday, Jan. 28. Like its Super Bowl counterpart, the Lemons Into Lemonade sweepstakes also requires you to follow @BudLight on Twitter and use the hashtags #LemonsIntoLemonade and #Sweepstakes for a chance at winning. To enter, all you have to do is reply to Bud Light's tweet with a tweet containing these hashtags and a lemon emoji. On Jan. 29, the company will randomly pick 100 winners to Venmo them $25, meaning you could potentially score some free seltzers before and after the big game if you're lucky.

Courtesy of Bud Light

When picking up your free seltzer, you'll want to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Dec. 31 and check online to make sure your store still has the sips in stock to cut down on unnecessary trips. In-store, make sure to wear a face mask and practice social distancing as much as possible. Make sure to wash or sanitize your hands after handling any packaging and before sipping on your new seltzers.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.