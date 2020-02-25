There's an exciting new giveaway for McDonald's fans this season. To make this spring extra lucky, you could win a Golden Shamrock Shake cup to hold your minty green McFlurry. Here's how to win a Golden Shamrock Shake from McDonald's for a St. Patrick's Day celebration.

The fast food chain introduced the new Golden Shamrock Shake on Tuesday, Feb. 25, after releasing the legendary Shamrock Shake and the new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry to restaurants nationwide on Wednesday, Feb. 19. The new offering isn't a twist on the actual shake recipe, but it will allow you to sip if from a luxurious AF cup specifically designed to hold a minty green McFlurry. The blinged-out cup is hand-crafted from high-polish 18-karat gold and is decorated with precious stones. There is a whopping total of 150 stones on the exterior: 50 green emeralds and 50 white diamonds to celebrate a half-century of minty green goodness, as well as 50 yellow diamonds in each of the Golden Arches to represent its years of being a fan-favorite treat.

You can try your hand at winning the cup during McDonald's exclusive giveaway. From Tuesday, Feb. 25 through Friday, March 6 at 11:59 p.m. local time, fans who purchase any size Shamrock Shake or Oreo Shamrock McFlurry via Mobile Order & Pay in the McDonald's App will automatically be entered to win the Golden Shamrock Shake.

You can also enter without purchasing anything by sending an email to entry@amoeentry.com. All you need to do is put the date (mm/dd/yyyy) you're sending the email in the subject line and your first and last name in the body of the email. Regardless of which method you choose, it's important to note there's a limit of of one entry per day. You'll also need to be a resident of the United States/District of Columbia and be 13 years old or older to qualify for the giveaway.

The winner will be notified by push notification in the app or by email. If you're the lucky winner of the sweepstakes, you'll receive a Golden Shamrock Shake, which has an appraised value of $90,000, as well as a check for $38,571, for a total grand prize value of $128,571.

The Golden Shamrock Shake is also available for auction through the Ronald McDonald House Charities eBay for Charity page. Proceeds from the auctioned cup will go to help support RMHC and its work helping families with sick children, and the bidding is live from Tuesday Feb. 25 through Friday, March 6. The starting bid was just $1, but it's already surpassed $12,000. It looks like fans can't get enough shamrock season at the Golden Arches.