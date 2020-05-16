While the United States continues to practice social distancing measures in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the graduating class of 2020 is missing out on traditional ceremonies and dances, like graduation and senior prom. Thankfully, though, many public figures are giving the class of 2020 a way to celebrate virtually. Now, Michelle Obama is joining the list of famous faces giving graduates a virtual experience they'll never forget. Here's how to watch Michelle Obama's "Prom-athon" for the ultimate school dance.

Announced on Friday, May 15, MTV and Michelle Obama's nonpartisan When We All Vote organization are partnering together to host a virtual prom event for the students who are missing out on in-person celebrations. The "Prom-athon" event will air live on Friday, May 22. The first part of the event includes some prom-themed content on MTV, with the virtual event live streaming later. Here's how you can tune in.

In addition to the 90-minute virtual prom party livestream, the "Prom-athon" will continue all day as a 24-hour marathon on MTV. To watch the marathon, all you have to do is tune into MTV on May 22. The day-long marathon will feature all things related to prom, including some throwback movies and original content. Then, the virtual prom party will begin at 9 p.m. ET on MTV's YouTube channel, so whether you're planning to celebrate all day or not, set your alarm for the livestream portion of the event. The extravaganza is also set to feature celebrity appearances and live performances from special guests. If it's anything like the past events celebrities have been throwing for the class of 2020, you can expect some huge stars to show up.

On Wednesday, May 13, Obama surprised 20 student leaders from 20 high schools who won the MTV +1thevote & When We All Vote 2020 Prom Challenge in a Zoom call. During the star-studded event, the winners of the 2020 Prom Challenge will receive recognition for their accomplishments.

The Prom Challenge partnership was created to recognize 20 high schools across the country who've contributed to nonpartisan voter registration efforts. While the winners were to receive a $5,000 prize for a special prom at their schools, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has altered those plans. However, the virtual "Prom-athon" will give them some recognition for their efforts during the livestream prom.

Get ready to check out MTV on Friday, May 22, and don't forget to tune in for the YouTube livestream at 9 p.m. ET on MTV's channel.

