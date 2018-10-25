The BTS movie is arriving in just a few weeks now, but avid BTS fans are eager to get their eyes on Burn The Stage: The Movie. But there's actually a way fans can see the film (or at least, its inspiration) before the movie comes out in theaters. Here's how to watch Burn The Stage before it premieres in select movie theaters nationwide on Nov. 15.

Burn The Stage: The Movie is based on a documentary series about the group of the same name. The series followed the seven BTS members as they traveled on their Wings tour, and the film is going to do the same thing. Think of Burn The Stage: The Movie as a big finale for the documentary series. The new film will feature all new footage for fans to see, as well as new interviews from the members, but if you just can't wait until Nov. 15, you can watch the full Burn The Stage documentary series on YouTube Red.

The full series, which aired its first of eight episodes on March 28, 2017, can be viewed on YouTube Red right now. If you have a YouTube Red account, you can go ahead and binge to your heart's delight. If you don't, the first episode of the series is available to watch for free through YouTube Red, but you'll need a subscription in order to watch the remaining seven episodes.

BANGTANTV on YouTube

The first episode starts as the group is doing its final preparations for the 2017 Live Trilogy Episode III: The Wings Tour. The description for the episode hints that the boys were under a lot of pressure to get the work done in time for the tour to kick off. "The clock is ticking and the world awaits," the YouTube description says. "With only days left, can BTS pull together in time for their massive world tour?" Of course, the answer is yes, but the drama!!

If you're really eager to see the movie and think Nov. 15 is too far away, you can either sign up for a YouTube Red subscription or do what we all do: find a friend with a login.

The Burn The Stage: The Movie trailer dropped on Oct. 23, much to the excitement of the BTS ARMY, but it did make English-speaking fans worried that the film wouldn't be presented with English subtitles or voiceovers. There are two versions of the trailer — one with solely Korean subtitles, and one that also includes English subtitles — so it made English-speaking fans wonder if they would be able to understand the film.

BANGTANTV on YouTube

But not to worry, BTS fans! AMC Theaters confirmed that its showings of Burn The Stage: The Movie will be presented with English subtitles.

Tickets for Burn The Stage: The Movie are already available for purchase online, so if you're a member of the BTS ARMY (the group's fandom), you can get your ticket ready so you can see Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, RM, Jin, and J-Hope slay the big screen on opening day.