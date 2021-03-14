ARMYs around the world are hyped about BTS' nomination for their song "Dynamite" at the 2021 Grammys. If you were hoping to catch BTS compete in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance during the Grammys, however, there's a certain detail you'll want to know about. Here's how to watch BTS' Grammys 2021 category, since it won't be part of the main show.

While BTS is poised to take the stage with a show-stopping performance during the Grammys this year, the actual category they were nominated for won't be announced on CBS' main broadcast. The awards television show unveiled in a new schedule that the group's nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance would be broadcast during the pre-show. That means that instead of announcing the winner during the primetime show, which is set to broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on March 14 and run for 3.5 hours. That means that if you want to see if BTS wins in their category, you need to tune into the pre-show, which will be livestreamed on the Grammys website and its Youtube channel beginning at 3 p.m. ET. The pre-show will run five hours long through 8 p.m. ET, but you can expect BTS' `Grammys category to be announced during the last hour — sometime between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET.

It's not unusual for certain Grammys categories to be announced during its pre-show, due to the fact that there are just too many categories to fit during its main show. However, ARMYs aren't too happy with the scheduling twist and have taken to Twitter to share their reactions. Some fans, like Twitter user @aeturnusx, simply wrote, "`Wow I'm absolutely baffled," while user @KimTaehyummm_ bemoaned the missed opportunity to catch BTS' nomination during the main show, writing, "Wait so you're telling me we aren't even going to witness BTS winning their first Grammy because they've moved the Best Pop Duo category to a pre-show[?]"

If you're bummed about BTS' Grammys category not making the cut for the Grammys main broadcast, don't fret. BTS will still perform "Dynamite" during the primetime show, and it'll certainly be a historic performance, since it's the first time a Korean artist will perform at the Grammys as a nominee. The group also performed at last year's Grammys, but only as featured artists during Lil Nas X's set. The main show begins at 8 p.m. ET, and you can watch the event on CBS or stream it live via the Grammys website or Paramount+.