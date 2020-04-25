TikTok's features allow users to customize their videos with special filters, GIFS, and a greenscreen option. The popular app is not only user-friendly, but a stand-out among other apps for its unique approach and fun video creation tools. If you've seen interactive filters popping up in TikTok posts, but haven't tried them out yet, here's how to use interactive TikTok filters to get in on all the action.

TikTok's interactive filters work similarly to some of the augmented reality (AR) filters you may have seen trending on Snapchat and Instagram in recent months. Some of these filters include the popular AR predictor filters, interactive games, or moving filters that are customizable. There are a ton of choices available for you to use to make videos, but if you're unfamiliar with them, you'll need to find them first.

To start using interactive filters on TikTok, open up the camera by tapping the plus (+) icon. In the camera screen, you'll see an Effects tab to the left of the record button. Select that and you'll see a list of trending filters. From here, you'll see a category for new filters and to the right of that you will find the interactive filter tab. You can access it by swiping right twice or tapping on the title. Now you'll see a variety of interactive filters.

Select one you want to try out. Each filter will be a bit different. Once you've found the filters, it's pretty easy to figure out how they work, as they all give you instructions on how you need to react with them. Some will ask you to tap the screen, move your head to play a game, or move your hand or fist interact with the filter. The AR predictor filters don't need you to tap and will just go through cards above your head until landing on an answer.

Once you've got the hang of it, choose a filter to record a video with and you're set to go. Some filters transform your videos, making them come alive with moving effects, like the one above, while others are entertaining games or face-changing filters.

There is even a version of the viral cat face filter in TikTok's interactive section:

Take a look at all of the different interactive filters on TikTok so you can give your videos an upgrade.