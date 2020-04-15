Since the KiraKira+ app gifted social media users the ability to add some extra sparkle to everything a few years back, the trend of virtually bedazzling photos and videos hasn't showed any signs of slowing. Because there's nothing quite as aesthetic as add some eye-catching glitter to your jewelry, makeup, and more, you might be wondering where is the Bling filter on TikTok? If you no longer see the bling filter in your app, you can still make your TikToks sparkle with a few easy steps.

If you're a TikTok user, you've likely come across the "Bling" effect, which adds strategically-placed sparkles to your videos. You could previously find it by clicking the plus button and then scrolling through the beauty filters until you saw the silver icon with the word "bling" on it. Unfortunately, the trendy bling effect isn't available in the TikTok effects as of publication on April 15, but luckily, that doesn't mean you can't continue to bedazzle all your videos.

While the glitter-inspired options in the "beauty" tab of TikTok's effects are pretty sparse at the moment (I saw one that appears to shoot sparkles and star-inspired designs down all around you, although there's nothing that specifically picks up on the sparkly items in your video), you can use other social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram Story to get the desired effect then upload the final video to TikTok. Here are the best Bling filter dupes to try right now.

Try the Glitter Lens on Snapchat.

Head to the lens carousel on Snapchat to add some glitter to your photos or videos with the Glitter Lens. If you can't find it once you open the camera, you can also select the "Browse Effects" option then type in "glitter" in the search box. Scroll down until you see the "Glitter" lens by Snapchat, then tap to try it. Keep in mind that this lens will also alter your facial features, so you might want to try another option if that's something you don't want.

Use the Sparkle Filter on Instagram Stories.

One of my personal favorite Bling counterparts is the Sparkle filter on Instagram, which you can find by trying it from one of your friends' Stories or by searching for it in the Browse Effects section of your Story camera. There are a couple different options, but I liked Sparkle by Instagram user @SonyaBrilliant for recognizing the outlines of objects and using technology to strategically place the bling.

Go old school with the KiraKira+ App.

If none of these options are giving you the blinged out effect you're looking for, you can also download the KiraKira+ app on the App Store or on Google Play for just 99 cents and then add some major sparkle to any of your videos.

With any of these options, you can easily upload your blinged-out creation to TikTok by again tapping the plus icon, selecting "Upload," and then choosing the clip you'd like to upload to the app. From there, the process works as it you were posting a TikTok you'd made on the app with the option to add tags, a description, and more.