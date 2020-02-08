Netflix has finally listened to the call of its users. Autoplay previews are now optional, so you don't have to deal with what some may consider sensory overload every time you spend more than a second to look at a title. Here's how to turn off Netflix's autoplay previews so you can browse in peace.

On Thursday, Feb. 6, Netflix announced that users can now turn off autoplay previews. In a Twitter post, the streaming company wrote, “Some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much." Netflix continued, "We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear — members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix.” Disabling autoplay previews on Netflix is a snap, and if you change your mind it's easy to toggle back on.

Currently, the only way to turn off autoplay settings is from the Netflix website, so don't head to the app.

How to turn off Netflix's autoplay previews:

Go to the Netflix site and sign into your account. Instead of selecting your profile, choose Manage Profiles. Now you'll see an edit overlay on profiles. Select the profile you want to update. Uncheck the box that says "autoplay previews while browsing on all devices."

Since the changes affect all devices, you should no longer see autoplay previews, no matter what you're using to stream. If there's a delay in your changes, you can force the update to appear by simply switching to a different Netflix profile, then clicking back to the selected profile. Once you switch back, the app will reload your profile with the updated change and you'll be good to go.

When you're in your profile settings, you'll also notice an option that says "autoplay next episode in a series on all devices." You can choose to check or uncheck that box if you want to change the way TV series auto-stream in Netflix.

The announcement definitely got some noise on Twitter, and it seems like most users are just happy Netflix finally got the hint:

If you want to prepare for the upcoming content dropping on Netflix, get ready to mark up your calendar. For February, the big release to watch out for is the sequel to the hit, To All the Boys I've Loved Before, coming on Wednesday, Feb. 12. To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is hitting just before Valentine's Day and it is primed become every rom-com fan's fave flick of the month.

Meanwhile, bask in the glorious ability to turn off autoplay previews, because Netflix will be a lot calmer without that background noise.