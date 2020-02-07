To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before fans are days away from getting what they've long been waiting for: the movie's sequel. It might seem like Wednesday, Feb. 12, is taking forever to get here, but I've got good news to hold you over. The To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You original soundtrack is here, and, get ready, because it's the perfect Valentine's Day playlist.

The soundtrack for the highly-anticipated teen rom-com is filled with powerful love anthems, toe-tapping tunes, and lyrics that'll warm your heart. Take the first verse of ILLENIUM's "Crashing," for instance:

How could I go home when I feel like I belong? / In your arms it's like champagne / Feel it pouring in my veins / Yeah I got myself too drunk on you to drive / So I'm crashing here tonight

But it's Hey Violet's "Better By Myself" lyrics that have me speculating there's possible trouble in paradise for Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) in P.S. I Still Love You. The chorus goes:

I'm better by myself / I'm better when there's no you in my life / You're no good for my health / You're no good my troubled state of mind

Fans will have to wait and see what happens between Lara Jean and Peter as they navigate life as a new couple, but without further ado, here's the tracklist for the To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You original soundtrack:

1. Cyn: "I Can’t Believe"

2. Cayetana: "Age Of Consent"

3. Marina: "About Love"

4. ILLENIUM ft. Bahari: "Crashing"

5. Ashe: "Moral of the Story"

6. OTR / Ukiyo: "Midnight Sun"

7. Sofi Tukker: "Purple Hat"

8. Bad Child ft. Ryan Chambers: "Candy"

9. Ages and Ages: "Way Back In"

10. Chaz Cardigan: "As I’ll Ever Be"

11. Hanne Mjoen: "Honest"

12. Lola Marsh: "You’re Mine"

13. The New Respects: "You Should Be Dancing"

14. Hey Violet: "Better by Myself"

15. Gordi: "Something Like This"

Now listen to the romantic album below and make sure to pick out your favorite songs for your upcoming Valentine's day festivities.

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will be available on Netflix Wednesday, Feb. 12.