June 19, otherwise known as Juneteenth, commemorates the day the last formerly enslaved people in the United States learned of their freedom in 1865 in Galveston, Texas. To help you honor the historic moment, HBO has made its recent Watchmen series free to stream, and it's the perfect show to watch right now. Here's how to stream HBO's Watchmen for free during Juneteenth weekend.

HBO's limited TV series Watchmen premiered back in October 2019, but if you missed it, now's a great time to give it a watch. The superhero series contains topical themes about systemic racism and police brutality that are timely in light of the recent police killings of George Floyd, Tony McDade, and Breonna Taylor, among others. To help you reflect, as well as commemorate Juneteenth weekend, HBO has made Watchmen free to stream — but only for a limited time.

The announcement came in a tweet on Watchmen's official Twitter on Thursday, June 18. "#Watchmen begins in Tulsa, 1921 and explores the legacy of systemic racism in America. We’re proud to announce @HBO will make all nine episodes available for free this weekend on http://HBO.com and On Demand."

How to stream HBO's Watchmen for free

While you may not have access to HBO's programming, you can still watch any of its free offerings highlighting Black voices. Here's how.

Go to HBO.com on a computer, smartphone, or tablet. You'll find Watchmen featured at the top of the homepage. Select "Watch for free." This takes you to the show's featured page. Don't click "Stream" at the top, since that will ask you to sign in to your HBO account. Instead, scroll down to the episode playlist, marked by "Watch Every Episode For Free." Choose the first episode, enter your email and date of birth, and start streaming.

You'll only be able to stream HBO's Watchmen for free through Sunday, June 21, so you'll want to plan a marathon to see all nine episodes before the free option is gone.

HBO

Watchmen stars Regina King, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Jeremy Irons, among others, and centers on the main theme of race in America, targeting issues such as systemic racism and the effect of white supremacy on U.S. police forces.

Once you've streamed Watchmen, you can check out the other free offerings on HBO's website, under the "Watch for Free" category, which seeks to highlight Black voices, experiences, and storytellers. HBO titles you can watch for free include Serena Williams' documentary, Being Serena, Lil Rel Howery's Lil Rel Howery: Live From Crenshaw stand-up routine, the documentary series Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas, and The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.

Browse the list of HBO's free movies, shows, and documentaries highlighting Black voices here. HBO is also offering some free material to stream on its official YouTube channel for a limited time.

Get ready to marathon through HBO's Watchmen before the free option is gone after Sunday, June 21, to commemorate the Juneteenth holiday weekend.