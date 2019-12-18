Regina King Wants 'Watchmen' Season 2 To Happen, But Only On 1 Condition

The biggest question to come from Watchmen's Season 1 finale actually was not about that egg, but about whether or not the show would (or should) continue with a second season. With fans and critics alike lauding the nine-episode arc as a near-perfect televised story, a divide has grown between fans who want more of the show and fans who think the show has reached its rightful conclusion. Well, Regina King wants Watchmen Season 2 to happen, she revealed in a new interview with IGN, but only if it can live up to the caliber of the first season.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from the Watchmen Season 1 finale. The question of whether or not Watchmen should continue is a tricky one that is currently causing a lot of debate not only among fans of the show, but also its creator and stars. The finale, which aired on Sunday, Dec. 15, felt like a natural ending, as Dr. Manhattan was vaporized and Angela Abar may or may not have inherited his powers. But since the show became so massively popular, HBO of course wants to try to make a second season.

Showrunner Damon Lindelof has been very frank about the fact that he viewed Watchmen's first season as its own self-contained story, saying that he would only continue the story "if the idea is right, and if there's a compelling reason to do it." It sounds like King feels similarly about the prospect of making another season. She told IGN that she would be down to return as Angela Abar, but only if the second season can live up to the first.

I would totally do a Season 2, but I would just want it to be just smart and as emotionally driven as Season 1. And that's a tall order. So I would just want it to be on par with that. I can say that I would want to come back if it could be anything near Season 1.

HBO

So, basically, whether or not Season 2 happens all comes down to if Lindelof gets a good enough idea for one. While that idea hasn't come yet, fans who want more Watchmen should be somewhat comforted to know that Lindelof is actively trying to think up a way to naturally and effectively continue the series. He told Variety that he plans to spend the next few months pondering the Season 2 question, but if nothing strikes him as the perfect continuation story after that time, he will step away from the franchise.

That wouldn't necessarily mean the end of Watchmen, though. Lindelof went on to explain that he could see the show continuing as an anthology series in a similar fashion to fellow HBO hits Fargo and True Detective, with future seasons shifting to a completely new set of characters, location, and/or time period.

The future for Watchmen is still totally murky, but fans can expect some more clarity over the Season 2 question a few months into 2020.