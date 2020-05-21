While you may not be getting an in-person prom, you can still have an awesome virtual one. Thanks to some companies, you can tune in for a remote prom for a fun night in you won't forget. Here's how to stream Chips Ahoy and Sour Patch Kids 2020 prom to celebrate with your crew.

Chips Ahoy and Sour Patch Kids teamed up to create a limited-edition cookie which released to stores this month. To provide a celebration for the students missing out on prom IRL, the two brands are hosting the "Sweetest Prom Ever," a virtual celebration, on Saturday, May 23, along with DJ and producer Steve Aoki. It's so easy to get in on the fun, and here's how you can tune in.

To watch the Chips Ahoy and Sour Patch Kids' prom, you can tune into the livestream in a few places: Steve Aoki's YouTube Channel, Chips Ahoy's socials (Instagram, Twitter, Youtube), or Sour Patch Kids' social channels (Instagram, Twitter, Youtube). Once you choose a streaming destination, you can join the prom on Saturday, May 23 at 9 p.m. ET. You can either watch the livestream solo or gather your friends on video call to stream the prom party together, using Zoom or another video conferencing platform.

Here's how to stream the "Sweetest Prom Ever" with your friends:

Schedule a group video call with Zoom before the event time. Open a separate window and go to one of the streaming YouTube Channels. As the host of the event, click the "Share Screen" option at the bottom of the window. (If you're not the host of the call, you may need permission from the host to share your screen, so work this out ahead of time if possible.) If you'd like to only share the video screen with your friends, rather than your whole computer screen, select the livestream window. Check the box in the bottom left corner that says, "Share computer sound," to make sure that it's checked. Otherwise, no one will hear the sound except you. Once you've shared your screen, everyone in the Zoom meeting should be able to see the livestream and hear the sound. (Make sure you have the volume turned when you share your screen)

You'll still be able to see and talk to your friends in the meeting, and Zoom lets all participants chat in a meeting, even while screen sharing, so it's the perfect tool to use to party together virtually.

Courtesy of Chips Ahoy/Sour Patch Kids

If you're using Zoom, you can change the video layout on your screen for an easier view of everyone. Anyone in your meeting can change the view by clicking on "View Options" in the drop-down menu and selecting "Side-by-Side Mode." This will change your screen so your video chat and shared screen are side-by-side.

The Chips Ahoy and Sour Patch Kids virtual prom is set to last from 9 p.m. ET to 9:45 p.m. ET. So, if you're using the free option on Zoom, you'll be able to host a group chat with three or more people (up to 100) for 40 minutes. The event is 45 minutes, so if you'd like to catch the extra five, you can either switch hosts and start a new meeting after the first one ends, or watch the remainder by yourself. If you'd like to purchase a Zoom plan with unlimited group chatting, which starts at $14.99 per month for Zoom Pro, you can do so by visiting the website.

Once you're set up, get ready for a virtual party with your friends and a DJ set by Steve Aoki.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.