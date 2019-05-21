Here's How To Stream BTS' iHeartRadio Live Event, Their Last U.S. Appearance For A While

This month has been overwhelming for U.S. BTS ARMY, to say the least. Starting with BTS' live performance at the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, BTS has been making a number of television and radio appearances, all while they toured America for their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour. Since the guys only come to the U.S. every few months, their fans in America have been appreciating every moment they've had with the group so far. Unfortunately, because all good things must come to an end, BTS just wrapped up their final North American concert on May 19 at MetLife Stadium, leaving just one more U.S. appearance for the group: iHeartRadio LIVE with BTS, which will be a live interview with host Elvis Duran. If you're wondering how to stream BTS' iHeartRadio live event, don't worry, I got you fam.

OK, so unlike concert livestreams where you have to hit up Twitter for a random livestream that almost always has horrible quality, iHeartRadio LIVE with BTS will actually be streamed officially online. Thank goodness.

According to the event's official website, iHeartRadio LIVE with BTS will be an exclusive interview with the group, where host Elvis Duran will talk to them about their music.

The iHeartRadio Twitter account also teased BTS' appearance as an "intimate conversation," leading us to think that the guys will be asked some serious questions about their Map of the Soul: Persona album, which is about time, since they've been answering the same collaboration question over and over again.

The event will happen live at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, at the iHeartRadio Theater in New York City. Fans had a chance to enter to win tickets to the show, but if you're like me and sadly did not get an email telling you you've won, the livestream will just have to do.

So, how do you stream it?

Fans can watch a live video stream of the show via LiveXLive for free. It's really that simple, no scrambling for livestreams on Twitter hoping one will work (I may or may not have some personal experience with this). All fans have to do is go to the iHeartRadio Live with BTS page on LiveXLive and wait for the show to begin on at 7 p.m. local time on Tuesday, May 21. In addition to their Q&A with Elvis Duran, BTS will also be taking fan questions from Twitter. Fans can make sure to follow along with the show by using the hashtags # iHeartBTS and # BTSxNYC.

And there you have it. BTS' final appearance in America for a while. I'm really bummed out about it, but besides their iHeartRadio appearance, fans can look forward to BTS' performance on the finale of The Voice on May 21 on NBC. It's pre-recorded (there was a lot of drama about when BTS' performance would air), but it will definitely be just as exciting, as the guys will be performing their new single, "Boy With Luv." I'll be appreciating it every second as I wait for BTS to come back to America and tour again.