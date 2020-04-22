Whether you're in a long-distance relationship or just away for the weekend, learning to cope with periods of separation is an important part of maintaining a healthy partnership. When you can't be together, figuring out ways to show your partner you’re thinking about them will not only put a smile on their face, but it can also give them peace of mind by making them feel more secure in the relationship. Simply taking the time to make the person you love feel appreciated, even when you're not in the same room, can separate a good relationship from a great one.

Although it's easy to overlook the impact small details can have on overall relationship satisfaction, going the extra mile demonstrates to your partner that they're a top priority. After all, who doesn't want to be reminded that they're important? However, all too often, in an effort to seem "chill" it can be tempting to downplay your true feelings to avoid seeming clingy. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to send your SO some love without feeling like a stage five clinger. Here are some thoughtful things you can do to make it clear to your partner that you can't get them out of your head.

1. Send Them A Selfie. I can almost gurantee you that there's nothing your partner would rather see on their phone screen than a sweet (or sexy) picture of their favorite person: You.

2. Send Them A Voice Memo For couples who keep in touch mainly via text, missing the sound of your partner's voice can be a huge bummer. If differing time zones has made it tough to have satisfying talks on the phone, consider sending them a voice memo the next time they cross your mind.

3. Text Them A Funny Meme. Few things can tackle separation sadness like a deep belly laugh. Since you aren't able to make your partner laugh in person, texting them a hilarious meme is a fun alternative. But beware, a marathon meme exchange may ensue.

4. Send Them Flowers. When it comes to expressing how you feel, sometimes words just don't feel like enough. For situations like these, sending your partner their favorite flowers will speak volumes. Shutterstock