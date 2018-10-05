If you've gone anywhere near the internet recently, you've probably already heard about Apple's three latest iPhone models: the XR, XS, and XS Max. While each have their own individual advantages, many feel the XS is almost like an updated version of the iPhone X — it's practically the same size, but it has several high-tech features, including awesome camera quality, an edge-to-edge screen, heightened security settings, and most importantly, it automatically comes with iOS 12. So, since iOS 12 allows each of the new phones to use Memoji, here's how to send Memojis with the iPhone XS... you're welcome.

Technology can be extremely confusing to operate, but luckily for XS users, making your own Memoji is totally simple. Just open a text conversation and click the Animoji logo. Then tap the "+" button, which is right next to your Animoji, and start customizing your own Memoji. You can select aesthetic features that best represent you, including hair color, style, and eye color, and then you'll tap "Done." After that, you'll be completely set, and your Memoji will automatically save to your phone. Your new Memoji will be able to "do" and "talk," as you do and talk, and if you ask me, it's a really sick feature. You can send it over iMessage, or you can use it via FaceTime. Seriously, the Memoji world is your perfect little animated oyster.

The Memoji feature came with Apple's latest mobile-operating system, iOS 12, which was announced back in June, 2018, before being launched in September, 2018. While the operating system itself became available to all Apple devices, only phones with the TrueDepth camera can use Memoji. So that only includes the iPhone X, the XS, XR, and XS Max. What that means is, if you have an earlier iPhone model than any of those, it may be time to upgrade (that is, if you really, really, want to try using Memoji, that is).

If you're having trouble choosing between the new iPhone models, they have a few key differences. Size-wise, the iPhone XS is the smallest. As I mentioned before, it's the same size as the X, coming in at a mere 5.8 inches, whereas the XR is significantly larger, at 6.1 inches. The biggest of the three, however, is the iPhone XS Max, which comes in at a whopping 6.5 inches. Personalization-wise, the iPhone XR boasts the most color options, coming in black, white, red, yellow, coral, and blue, as opposed to the iPhone XS and XS Max, which only come in silver, space gray, and gold. Price-wise, the iPhone XR is cheaper than the iPhone XS, starting $749, as opposed to the XS, which costs $999. The XS Max is the most expensive, though, costing $1,099. In the end, your decision is entirely based on what you want to get out of your iPhone-using experience.

The world of iPhones can be seriously confusing, but luckily, creating your own Memoji on the iPhone XS is totally simple. As we speak, your cartoonized clone is waiting just a few steps away.