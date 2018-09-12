It's that time of the year again, folks. Just when we thought Samsung's 2018 Unpacked event in August had taken technology to a whole other level, Apple just had to show us what they were made of. On Wednesday, Sept. 12, Apple CEO Tim Cook took the Steve Jobs Theater stage in Cupertino, California, at 1 p.m. ET to present a slew of shiny new toys for us to play with. While some people might have been drooling over some of the other announcements, my wallet was itching to see the new smart phones hitting the market. So, here's the differences between the iPhone XR vs. iPhone XS for those who simply cannot decide which to buy.

For starters, the iPhone XR is actually bigger than the iPhone XS. The iPhone XS is the same size as the iPhone X at 5.8 inches, while the iPhone XR is actually 6.1 inches, and comes in three different sizes. The biggest of the three new phones, the iPhone XS Max, is 6.5 inches.

Plus if you're a fan of personalization, the iPhone XR comes in many more colors than the new iPhone XS or XS Max. The XR comes in black, white, red, yellow, coral, and blue, whereas the iPhone XS and XS Max only come in silver, space gray, and gold.

The two phones also differ in other areas. The iPhone XR is a bit cheaper than the iPhone XS, since it starts at $749 compared to the iPhone XS' $999 price tag. Plus, the iPhone XR will boast an LCD screen, whereas the iPhone XS has an OLED one.

Leading up to the event, everyone was on the edge of their seat wondering what exactly Apple had up their sleeve for the long-anticipated September event. Lucky for us, they didn't disappoint. To be honest, I would buy all of them if my bank account would allow it.

While this year's Apple event was truly one for the books, I was skeptical to how it would hold up to last year's extravaganza. Not only did the company unveil the Steve Jobs Theater for the first time, but they also gave us a glimpse of some serious greatness. During the September 2017 event, Cook unveiled the popular iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

So there you have it everyone. No matter which phone you choose, I highly doubt you can go wrong either way. If anything, be prepared for next year's event, because I already know I'll want everything I see.