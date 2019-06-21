Apple users are checking their MacBooks after the brand posted a voluntary recall on some MacBook batteries Thursday, June 20. The recall is for "a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units" that were sold between September 2015 and February 2017. The brand, however, is making it quite easy for users to determine if their device was affected. And if your device is included in the recall parameters, here's how to replace a MacBook Pro battery. Don't worry — after determining if your battery needs replacing, there isn't much you'll have to do on your own.

So, why did Apple issue a recall on select devices? Well, the specified 15-inch MacBook Pro devices are being recalled because they might contain battery that could overheat and "pose a safety risk," according to Apple's announcement on its website. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for more information regarding the recall, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Anyway, if you aren't entirely sure about the status of your personal device, the brand explains in the recall how you can check if you'll need a battery replacement. Start out by navigating to the Apple menu in the upper lefthand corner of your screen (it's a little apple icon), and click "About This Mac." Once you confirm you have a MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015), Apple recommends entering your computer's serial number (which is also found in the Apple menu) via the battery support page, to ensure it's an affected device.

Brian Kersey/Getty Images News/Getty Images

If your MacBook Pro is — in fact — deemed to be an "affected device," Apple states on its support page that you should send your device to an Apple Repair Center for service, where the brand will "replace affected batteries, free of charge." According to the affected battery support page, you'll be able to look up an Apple Authorized Service Provider, make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store, or contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service. It's free for eligible affected computers, and once you've made your appointment, they will do all the work for you.

Once you've figured that out, Apple recommends backing up your data onto a hard drive so you don't lose any files. Additionally, the company suggests powering down your device until you've sent it in somewhere to get checked and possibly updated. There's no timeframe listed on the announcement for how long the free replacement offer will last, so I'd get your affected device fixed ASAP. Apple did not respond to Elite Daily's request for further info on the battery replacement program at the time of publication.

This issue of an overheating battery is somewhat reminiscent of a problem Samsung ran into back in 2016. The Federal Aviation Administration advised airline passengers not to turn on or charge their Samsung Galaxy Note 7 on planes, in fear that the phone's lithium battery could reportedly explode. Eventually, Samsung issued a recall of the Galaxy Note 7 on Sept. 2, 2016, explaining they "found a battery cell issue" and "stopped sales of the Galaxy Note 7."

If you find that your MacBook Pro is — in fact — included in the brand's voluntary recall, don't get hung up on it. Apple will do most of the work for you after you make an appointment with a specialist. Just don't try replacing the battery on your own, and definitely take a computer hiatus if your device is one of the affected MacBook Pros. Good luck!