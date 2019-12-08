If you are a regular at Starbucks, then you definitely will not want to miss out on the coffee chain's latest promotion. The Starbucks for Life game is back, and you could win some awesome prizes. Here's how to play Starbucks for Life for a chance to get your daily cup of joe for free.

First things first: to qualify for the promotion, you'll first need to make sure that you're a Starbucks Rewards Member, and then head to the Starbucks app. It's super simple to play the game, which you'll be able to do now through January 6, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. PT. All you need to do is tap the Snow Globe on the app in order to shake it, and you'll either get an Instant Win or a Starbucks For Life game piece to collect toward a prize.

Since your first play is free, you won't even need to purchase anything to try your luck and get started in the contest. To get another play for free, you can easily fill out an entry form. For more chances to play, you'll need to make a qualifying purchase with a registered Starbucks Card or through the Starbucks app, which will get you one game play. You can also complete weekly challenges that'll give you entries toward playing. There's a limit of earning up to two game plays per day whether you get a game play through a purchased transaction or through a free entry method. It's also important to note that you'll need to be at least 18 years old as well as a resident of the 50 United States/ Washington D.C. to play.

There will be five lucky grand prize winners, which will get you daily credit to your account for 30 years for one free food or standard menu beverage item (excluding alcoholic beverages). You'll start getting your credit on or around March 2, 2020, and they expire at the end of each day so you'll want to make visiting your local store part of your daily morning routine next year. You'll be able to redeem your free drinks at participating Starbucks in the United States.

Even if you don't win free Starbucks for life, you could be one of the fifteen first prize winners who get free Starbucks for year. There are ten prizes you could win in total, which include free Starbucks for six months, free Starbucks for three months, free Starbucks for one month, and more.

Since the promotion ends on January 6, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you'll want to start playing Starbucks for Life ASAP. If you get lucky, you may just be sippin' on free coffee for life.