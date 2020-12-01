'Tis the season to make your Peppermint Latte runs extra rewarding. As of Tuesday, Dec. 1, the Starbucks for Life game is back for 2020, meaning you can enter to win millions of prizes, including a daily credit for a free Starbucks food or drink item "for life." Here's how to cast your name in the running for one of these sweet freebies.

From Dec. 1 through Jan. 4, 2021, customers have the chance to win some of the 2,500,000 available prizes from the coffee giant's wildly popular Starbucks for Life game, which has been brightening up the holiday season since 2014. In addition to gifting five lucky winners free Starbucks "for life," which translates to 30 years in this case, Sbux will also be offering the opportunity to win a year, 6 months, 3 months, or 1 month's worth of free food and drinks (excluding alcoholic beverages).

There are a few ways to cast your name in the running for one of these prizes. First of all, you'll need to be at least 18 and a Starbucks Rewards member to get in on these freebies, meaning you should sign up for free if you haven't already. From there, you'll need to complete an initial on-boarding process by going to the Starbucks for Life website during the promotion and signing into your Starbucks Rewards account from there. You'll then automatically receive one Game play for registering and checking out the "Onboarding" experience during your first visit.

Gallo Images/Gallo Images/Getty Images

After your free play, you can enter by making an eligible purchase with a registered Starbucks card or the Starbucks app (excluding buying alcohol, Starbucks Cards, and Starbucks Card reloads). You can also play without making a purchase through the contest website. To do this, you'll need to visit the Starbucks for Life website and submit an entry form. You'll then want to check the email address you provided for an email that'll contain a unique link. Once you click on this link, you can sign into your Starbucks Rewards account and you'll be entered for one Game Play.

Keep in mind you can play a maximum of two times per day in addition to taking advantage of bonus opportunities to get extra game pieces through completing different challenges, which Starbucks will be offering during the duration of the sweepstakes.

When playing the Starbucks for Life game this year, you're going to want to follow the company's coronavirus guidelines and the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11. Try to limit your unnecessary errands as much as possible, and if possible, order your drinks or food in advance and pick up your order. When coming into contact with others, wear a mask, practice social distancing as much as possible and make sure to wash your hands after leaving the store or handling any packaging.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.