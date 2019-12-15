Starbucks fans won't want to miss out on the chain's latest promotion, which is now in full swing. The Starbucks for Life game is back, and you could win some seriously amazing prizes. These Starbucks for Life prizes are such a game changer for coffee fans.

Your fave morning spot isn't messin' during this year's special promotion — you can look forward to getting your daily cup of joe for free if you're one of the lucky grand prize winners of the Starbucks for Life game. You'll get your grand prize in the form of a daily credit to your account for 30 years for one free food or standard menu beverage item (excluding alcoholic beverages), which you can redeem at participating Starbucks locations in the United States. Even if you don't win free Starbucks for life, there are fifteen first prize winners who get free Starbucks for a year. Even the second prize, third prize, and fourth prize winners will strike gold — they will receive free Starbucks for six months, free Starbucks for three months, and free Starbucks for one month, respectively.

Besides free beverages, Starbucks is also giving away a PlayStation 4 system and the code for a 12-month PlayStation Now subscription to 135 lucky fifth prize winners. Other prizes include two free movie tickets, Instant Wins, Starbucks Stars, and a Starbucks for Life Coffee Collection, which, BTW, comes with super stocking stuffers. You'll receive a tumbler, a half-pound bag of Starbucks Reserve coffee, a puzzle, and a pair of socks as part of the unique collection.

Starbucks

If you're ready to test your luck for a chance to win some of these awesome prizes, get started on playing Starbucks for Life via the Starbucks app anytime from now through Jan. 6, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Playing the game is simple — just tap the snow globe icon to shake it, and you'll receive either an Instant Win or a Starbucks for Life game piece that will bring you a step closer to a prize.

To make things better, your first play is free, which means you won't need to purchase anything to get started as a contestant. To get another play for free, just fill out an entry form. If you want to get more chances to play, you can get one game play by making a qualifying purchase with a registered Starbucks Card or through the Starbucks app. You'll want to note that there's a limit of earning up to two game plays per day whichever way you decide, and you'll need to be at least 18 years old as well as a U.S. resident. Good luck!