TikTok users are coming up with some clever cocktail creations lately. One of these trending sips is a White Claw slushie. There are several different versions of the drink on the platform, but they all have a few base ingredients in common. If you want to get in on the fun, here's how to make White Claw slushies to customize your seltzer.

Ever since the viral dalgona coffee trend began to show up on everyone's social media feed, TikTok creators have brought an impressive amount of clever recipes to the table. Like dalgona coffee, these fun cocktails are easy to make and only require a few household staples, so you don't need to worry about a long list of steps or ingredients. Although the White Claw slushie recipes will vary, the base recipe is a simple one to mimic and customize to your own liking. You can give it a try as long as you're 21 years or older.

How to make White Claw slushies:

To make a White Claw slushie, you'll need a few key items out of your fridge. You'll need a can of White Claw hard seltzer, some fresh or frozen fruit, an additional liquor such as vodka, and a blender or processor to mix it all together. Most TikTok recipes used a regular blender, a Nutribullet, or a Ninja.

Once you have the ingredients ready, follow these easy steps to create a White Claw slushie:

Fill a glass with ice and pour it into the blender. You can choose to fill it halfway or full, depending on how icy you'd like your beverage. If you're using fresh fruit, you may want to go heavier on the ice to get the right consistency. Measure out your choice of fruit and add it to the blender. Most recipes use about a handful or 1/2 cup of fresh or frozen fruit pieces. Pour a can of White Claw into the blender. Add a shot of vodka. Mix it together with your processor or blender until it's icy. Pour the contents into a glass and enjoy.

Ideally, you'll want to pair flavors that work well together, such as pineapple and mango, blueberry and raspberry, or peach and mango. Think about what flavor combinations you like and see what you have in your fridge to work with. Since the base recipe just requires a seltzer, some fruit, and additional liquor, you can get creative with it and make it your own. Many TikTok users opted for the White Claw Raspberry because it goes with a lot of different fruit flavors.

If you don't have White Claw handy, you can substitute any brand of hard or non-alcoholic seltzer in the base recipe. If you're looking for a boozy sip, you may want to consider increasing the shots to two if you choose to use a non-alcoholic seltzer.

For some inspiration, some of the TikTok White Claw slushie recipes include a Strawberry-Raspberry White Claw Slushie from TikTok user @mizzike or a sangria-style slushie from @eeeetheless that uses wine instead of vodka. Go ahead and try creating your own White Claw slushie using the basic recipe to get in one of the latest TikTok trends.