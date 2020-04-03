Dalgona coffee is the viral sip that's been taking over social media platforms like TikTok. The coffee's whipped texture is dreamy, but the best part is you only need three ingredients to make it at home. Getting that texture might seem hard if you don't have an electric mixer, but it isn't difficult to achieve that whip without one. Here's how to make dalgona coffee without a mixer for a frothy sip.

The whipped coffee creation began to flood TikTok shortly after TikTok user @iamhannahcho shared a video on Tuesday, March 10. The drink has been around for a while, but it recently become popular in South Korea, thanks to a feature on a local TV show. The recipe is made with household staples including two tablespoons of instant coffee, two tablespoons of sugar, and two tablespoons of hot water, all whipped together before it's poured over milk.

The whole point of dalgona coffee is getting that perfect whipped texture. One of the easiest ways is with an electric mixer, but if you don't have one, don’t fret. There are other ways you can whip your dalgona coffee. Be prepared to spend slightly more time mixing the ingredients to get the right result.

1. Use a whisk.

A lot of dalgona coffee videos on TikTok show people using a whisk to whip the ingredients together. This will take longer than an electric mixer and require a bit more elbow grease, but you should get a satisfactory result.

2. Use a spoon or fork.

If you don't have a whisk handy, some users have had success mixing their coffee together with a fork or a spoon. This might take a little more time and effort than using a whisk, but it's definitely possible to get the same end result.

3. Use a milk frother.

Electric milk frothers appear to work very well, too, since they're basically mini versions of electric mixers. If you happen to have one, this takes out a bit of the hard work for you.

4. Shake it up

If you really need to get creative, there are some who have made dalgona coffee by shaking it up instead of whipping it. It looks like the coffee is perfectly whipped, despite the change up. Twitter user @JO1poetry did it by pouring the ingredients in to a plastic bag and shaking it until it reached a frothy consistency.

Or, you can try this water bottle hack from TikTok user @heidimtz2. She places all of the ingredients into an empty bottle and then shakes it until it looks like the right color and texture:

There are plenty of ways to get the fluffy texture of the coffee, so give them a try if you're craving the viral sip. Once you've tried dalgona coffee, you can even change it up with other dalgona coffee recipes. From matcha to cinnamon versions, there are so many ways to whip up your morning drink.