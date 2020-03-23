BTS has been working really hard to help close the language barrier between them and their fans. Besides adding English subtitles to their YouTube videos, it's clear from their recent interviews that the members have been taking English lessons, too. Now, BTS wants to help their fans do the same by teaching them Korean. If you're wondering how to learn Korean with BTS, here's everything you need to know.

Learning a new language is the perfect activity to help you stay productive while you self-quarantine. The best part is, you don't need to give up your daily dose of BTS content to do it. In fact, with Big Hit Entertainment's "Learn Korean With BTS" initiative, you'll be watching BTS videos all day while simultaneously gaining a new skill.

Big Hit first teased their program at its corporate briefing with the community on Feb. 4. "There are many fans who can’t enjoy Big Hit content to the fullest due to the language barrier," Bang Si-Hyuk, the company’s founder, explained. "Foreign media point out that there is ‘more demand for learning Korean thanks to K-pop,’ but there are only limited ways our fans could learn Korean with ease."

He said the company looked for ways to make the language-learning experience more "rewarding" and "immersive" for fans, and that's how they came up with "Learn Korean With BTS."

Watch Bang tease the initiative near the 58:20 mark below.

Big Hit Labels on YouTube

Now, Big Hit has offered the exact details about the program, and it sounds like a dream come true for ARMY.

First, you can forget traditional textbooks, because the program will use pre-existing BTS footage fans are already know and love, like clips from the group's YouTube episodes and Bangtan Bombs, as well as scenes from their VLIVE variety show Run BTS!

The curriculum, created by Hankuk University's Professor Heo Yong and researchers at the Korea Language Contents Institute, will involve taking apart BTS' clips to focus on a few expressions used most by the members.

The three-minute long episodes will air 30 times over the course of a few weeks on BTS' fan community app, Weverse, with the first three episodes dropping on Tuesday, March 24, at 1 a.m. ET, followed by one episode released every Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

You need to have an account on the platform to access the content for free, so if you already have one, you're all set.

If you've been wanting to learn Korean to better understand BTS' content, now is the perfect time to do it.