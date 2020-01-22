Dog lovers can find out which kind of pup they are with an AR predictor filter devoted to dog breeds. Like finding out which Disney character you are, this filter will tell you which dog breed you are. To find out which pup is your BFF at heart, here's how to get the "Which Dog" Instagram Story filter.

Created by Instagram user @gu_christopher, the "Which Dog Breed R U?" Instagram filter matches you up with a dog breed with choices like German Shepards, Corgis, Pomeranians, Poodles, or Beagles. Watch the AR cards shuffle above your head by recording a selfie video with your Instagram Camera. The cards will flip through until landing on a dog — and it's all set to the tune of "Who Let the Dogs Out" by the Baha Men. Similar to the other Instagram AR prediction filters, you'll be given a random dog breed every time you use it, so there's no actual science behind the algorithm. These prediction filters are just for fun, and you'll pretty much get a different dog breed each time you use it. Finding these AR prediction filters can be a little tricky, but with these steps you'll be using the "Which Dog" Instagram filter in no time.

Watch your friends' Stories to find it.

You might be able to spot the "Which Dog Breed R U?" Instagram Story filter by watching your friends' Stories. If you see a friend with this filter, here's what to do to get it for yourself:

Find a friend's Story that uses the filter and tap on the title, "Which Dog Breed R U?," which is located at the top of their Story. To save it to your Instagram Stories, select "Save Effect." The filter will now be available to use at any time in your Instagram Camera.

Ask a friend to share the "Which Dog" filter with you.

If you miss the chance to save a filter before a friend's Story disappears, that's easy to fix. Simply ask your friend to send that filter to you via Direct Message.

To send it to you, your friend just needs to choose on the "Which Dog Breed R U?" filter in their Instagram Camera. From there, they will tap "Send To..." from the menu, and select your Instagram handle.

The "Which Dog" filter will appear in a DM from your friend. Top on the filter image. You'll see some menu options. Choose "Try It" to test it out or tap on the save arrow to save it to your Instagram Camera.

Find the creator to save it from their account.

You can save the "Which Dog Breed R U?" filter to your Instagram Camera directly from the creator's account:

Type the creator's username, @gu_christoper, into the search bar in your Instagram app, then select his account. Unlike other creators, you don't necessarily need to follow @gu_christopher to find his filter, although it might be a good idea if you think you'll want to see what other filters he comes up with later. Within his account, scroll down to his photos, then choose the "Smiley face" tab, located to the right of the Instagram post grid tab. You'll find the "Which Dog Breed R U?" filter in his list of filter creations, and once you select it, you can save it to your Instagram Camera.

Once you get the "Which Dog" Instagram Story filter, you can see which dog breed you are and compare your results with your friends. Like the other AR predictor filters on the 'Gram and Snapchat, you can keep using the filter until you get the answer that you want, so don't sweat it if you don't like your first result.