What would the world be if breadstick bouquets existed? It's a question many people have pondered for years (probably), and now Olive Garden is bringing the idea to life. This Valentine's Day, the Italian restaurant chain is encouraging customers to skip those traditional, sort of mundane gifts and gestures such as flowers and chocolate-covered strawberries for an arrangement of soft, chewy breadsticks. Sound like it's up your alley? Well, here's how to get Olive Garden's breadstick bouquet to make this the tastiest Valentine's Day yet.

To get this party started, all you have to do is place a to-go order for breadsticks and head to your local Olive Garden to pick them up. Once you're back at home, download and print out one of the bouquet wrappers, courtesy of the restaurant. The wrappers are scribbled with the most adorable phrases to let your Valentine know how you really feel about them, and they include sweet nothings such as, "We belong together like spaghetti and meatballs," and "My love for you is never ending." (Aww!) Decide which wrapper you want to use and then simply wrap the breadsticks inside and pass the bouquet to your lover.

If you really want to go all out, Olive Garden is also offering a Valentine's Day To-Go Dinner for Two, complete with breadsticks, a soup or salad, dipping sauce (Five Cheese Marinara or Alfredo), an entree to share (Chicken Alfredo or Five Cheese Ziti al Forno), and a dessert (Black Tie Mousse Cake or Tiramisu). You can get it for $35.99 up until Feb. 14, according to a media release from the company. BRB, placing an order...

Courtesy of Olive Garden

If you or your partner aren't really into breadsticks — or Italian food at all, for that matter — there are a ton of other sweet Valentine's Day deals so don't click off of this page just yet.

As an alternative, Papa John's will be selling heart-shaped pies until Feb. 14 — and they're just $11. Toss in some cold ones (if you're 21 years and older, of course) for a surefire way to your bae's heart.

Of course, you can never go wrong with chocolate, either, and Godiva has some that will make your lover so proud. The candy chain is offering a cupcake-inspired gift box for just $29.95 that comes with nine yummy chocolate cups. Each one is filled with chocolate mousse, in addition to a choice between four enticing flavors, which include: White Strawberry Cupcake Chocolate, Dark Chocolate Mousse Cupcake Chocolate, Milk Coffee & Caramel, and Dark Matcha Tea. Once you look at them, I bet you're gonna be all like:

(Just saying from experience.)

Oh, and don't forget to get a card! Sure, you can head to Walgreens or CVS for this, but IMO those don't have anything on the adorable cards from, say, Dunkin'. The chain has little Dunkintines, which are shaped like classic donuts and feature sweet little writings such as "Let's Eat Our Hearts Out" and "Let's Be Dunk-In-Love." And we all know that Beyoncé references make the heart grow fonder.

Whatever you decide on, I wish you the best Valentine's Day. May you and bae have lots of good food and even more happy memories.