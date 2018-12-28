New Year's Eve is almost here. If you don't already have plans, it's time to make some. Instead of driving on NYE, one of the safest things you can do is to let somebody else do the work for you. Uber and Lyft are popular rideshare options, but surcharges can be through the roof. So, here's how to get free rides on New Year's Eve 2018 wherever you are celebrating.

Whether you are braving the giant block party to usher in the new year in Times Square or keeping it low-key and heading to your BFF's place, it's probably best to make your transportation plans in advance. At least that's what I'm going to do. Since lots of people are out and about on New Year's Eve, it can become costly to take a taxi or pay for a rideshare service. To save yourself from spending a small fortune on your way to and fro (or both), I am going to suggest that you to explore some of the free transit options that might be available in your area.

Not sure how to get a free ride? I'm here to help. Check out these different options that will help get you where you want to be for New Year's without breaking the bank.

Free Safe Rides Maja Hitij/Getty Images News/Getty Images Detroit, Michigan — If you plan to celebrate the New Year in Detroit, then listen up. You can score a free ride thanks to a Michigan-based law firm. The Christensen Law Firm will pay for your New Year's Eve ride thanks to the company's Safe Ride Home program, according to the Detroit Free Press. There's a catch, though. You'll have to pay for your ride upfront. Hang on to your receipt, because you will need to submit it to the law firm no later than midnight on Friday, Jan. 4. The maximum reimbursement is $35 per person.

Providence, Rhode Island — The "Safe Night" program is in its fifth year in Providence, and you can call a dedicated number that will get you a free ride from 8 p.m. ET on Monday Dec. 31 through 7 a.m. ET on New Year's Day, thanks to the off-duty firefighters with Providence Fire Fighters IAFF Local 799, per WPRI 12. If you use the service, make sure you call the dedicated number for the free rides: (401) 272-7999. Do not dial 9-1-1 for your NYE ride needs.

Lyft Promo Codes Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lyft is teaming up with local teams and partners across the country to offer discounted rides to people traveling for New Year's Eve. These locations will save you cash on your NYE ride: Texas — Lyft is partnering with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage commission and others by offering a $5 off code to any ride taken between 8 a.m. on Dec. 31 through 4 a.m. on Jan. 4. The offer code is "NYEPLAN18" or you can visit the Lyft website to claim your code (as long as you live in Texas).

Chicago — Lyft is offering a similar promotion in conjunction with Jack Daniels. The ride share service is offering 25 percent (up to $5) off rides on Dec. 31. Enter the code "JDNYE18" to claim your discounted fare.

St. Louis — The first 2,000 riders to claim a Lyft code from Major Brands can get up to $25 off their ride from 4 p.m. CT on NYE through 4 a.m. CT on New Year's Day, per the Riverfront Times. The code will be posted on Major Brands' Instagram and Facebook pages on Saturday, Dec. 29. However you are getting around, just make sure to do it safely. Not to bring down the mood or anything, but the U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Public Affairs estimates that roughly 300 people die in drunk driving-related car accidents during the week between Christmas and New Year's Eve. So, let somebody else take you where you need to be (and get you home safely) this New Year's Eve. You'll thank yourself later (and your bank account will be happy about the free ride, too).