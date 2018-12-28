New Year's Eve is right around the corner, which means it's time to get the Champagne ready. If you're anything like me and my friends, you probably pop a bottle at midnight and "cheers" to the new year. If that's the case, you might already be planning who's going to sit out on the booze and be the designated driver of the night. But thanks to Lyft's New Year's Eve 2018 deals, you might not need to. Why? Because Lyft is offering an array of promo codes in various cities throughout the country that'll give you access to safe transportation at your fingertips. If you plan your NYE rides with the company, everyone will be able to raise their glasses when the ball drops.

In order to take advantage of the Lyft promo codes for New Year's Eve, you'll have to make sure you have Lyft downloaded onto your phone. If you're not registered yet, you can download Lyft through the App Store or Google Play (it's free!). If you're not near your phone right now, you can also sign up for the car service on the company's website. After you've entered the required information, you'll be ready to order your Lyft rides on New Year's Eve.

Depending on where you live, the promotion will probably be a little different. However, each promo code will help you score a cheap (and safe) ride home after your midnight festivities. Most of them will help you make it to the party before the fun starts, too.

“Plan Ahead, Ride Safe” In Texas YouTube If you live in Texas, you can score $5 off your Lyft ride from 8 a.m. on Dec. 31 to 4 a.m. on Jan. 1. In order to do so, enter the promo code "NYEPLAN18" into your app. You can also claim your $5 by entering your phone number here. Texans can thank a handful of organizations for this one. According to Lyft, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, the Silver Eagle Distributors, AAA, Anheuser-Busch, and Lyft itself teamed up to make the "Plan Ahead, Ride Safe" promo possible.

"Save Lives, Don't DUI" In Phoenix Lyft Maricopa County in Phoenix, Arizona, is helping riders get to and from their holiday celebrations safely with its "Save Lives, Don't DUI" promotion. Between now and Jan. 2, Lyft riders can use the code "JOY18" to score 20 percent off two rides. If they're new to Lyft and download it for the first time, riders can use the code "JOY" to get $5 off four rides.

Ridesmart In Louisiana Lyft Those living in six lucky Louisiana cities can get $5 off a ride between now and Jan. 1 if they use the code "RIDESMARTLA." The promotion is only available from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day, and people living in the following cities can take advantage of it: Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, Shreveport, New Orleans, and Monroe.

"JDNYE18" In Chicago Lyft Lyft Chicago partnered with Jack Daniels to make the city's promotion possible. Those living in the area can score up to $5 (25 percent) off their ride on New Year's Eve by using the code "JDNYE18" in the app, per Lyft.

"NYERIDE18" In Oregon Lyft If you live in Eugene, Oregon, you can score $5 off of your Lyft ride on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day by using the code "NYERIDE18" in your app. According to KVAL CBS 13, the code will be valid from 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 4 a.m. on Jan. 1.

"Safe Ride" In Kentucky Lyft If you live in Kentucky, you might be able to score two free $10 rides between now and Jan. 1. Per Courier Journal, those celebrating New Year's Eve in the state can use the code "SLEIGHRIDEKY" until New Year's Day. Apparently, the promotion will be available while supplies last.

First-Timer Discounts Lyft If you download Lyft for the first time on New Year's Eve, you can choose from a selection of promo codes on Lyft's website to score discounts on your first few rides. Your options include $20, $10, and $9 codes — but each one applies to your rides differently.